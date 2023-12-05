Conversational Commerce provider Payemoji raises €350k from Enterprise Ireland

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney congratulates Payemoji on Enterprise Ireland Investment. Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD. The investment secured is a testament to the innovation and dedication of the Payemoji team Engage customers through Messaging Apps such as WhatsApp Business, with custom journeys, interactive notifications and integrations to meet any Enterprise use case.

Innovative software service helps businesses better engage with customers through real-time messaging apps

Payemoji is an innovative and exciting Irish technology company that is helping business to engage with customers efficiently and effectively through the use of their everyday messaging apps.”” — Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payemoji, an Irish software as a service provider has successfully raised €350k in matching investment from Enterprise Ireland, along with several private investors. Payemoji was founded in 2021 and has total fundraising of over €4m to date. The funding will be used to grow Payemoji expansion into new markets.

Many businesses are struggling to engage their customers online, where most people are using their mobile phones to access the internet. A recent study by Statista have shown that ‘85% of clients prefer to message a business rather than email or phone’. Businesses can grow their sales by focusing on improving their customer engagement with messaging apps which have a 98% open rate, and 4 times the conversion rate of email.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney TD said, “Payemoji is an innovative and exciting Irish technology company that is driving the digital transformation agenda, helping business to engage with customers efficiently and effectively through the use of their everyday messaging apps. High Potential Start-up companies like Payemoji are vital components of a robust economy, something that the Government is committed to supporting and we intend to continue to drive Ireland’s development as a globally connected economy, capable of pioneering and leading on innovative ecommerce tech advancements. The investment secured is a testament to the innovation and dedication of the Payemoji team. I would like to congratulate Mick on this investment and wish Payemoji every success as the business continues to grow.”

“We have built an innovative conversational commerce solution that allows any business to engage their customers, sell more products, provide secure notifications on their favorite messaging app such as WhatsApp” said Mick Higgins CEO Payemoji “the additional funding by Enterprise Ireland will allow us to scale our business, and more importantly will provide us with the support we need as we expand into international markets.”

According to a study by Heady ‘91% of people dislike installing an App to engage a business.’ Whereas over 2 billion people already have WhatsApp installed on their phone and businesses can use messaging apps to engage their customers. According to a recent report by Juniper Research, the global retail spend via conversational commerce channels is forecasted to increase to $43 billion by 2028, from $11.4 billion in 2023. This growth of over 280% will be driven by the emergence of new personalised services. Payemoji enables businesses to sell products and services, provide personalised support, and automate any customer journey through their favourite messaging apps. For businesses thinking of developing a mobile app, Payemoji can automate any customer use case using messenger apps with integration to their IT systems for a fraction of the cost and time, with their OMNI channel and WhatsApp business platform.

Commending Payemoji’s conversational commerce solution, Anne Lanigan, Divisional Manager, Technology & Services, Enterprise Ireland said: ‘Messenger apps are ubiquitous, accepted, and ready for business. Payemoji is an innovator in the conversational commerce market and can help businesses scale by engaging more customers through messaging apps. Enterprise Ireland is proud to join Payemoji on their journey of becoming a major provider of conversational commerce solutions in international markets. We would like to congratulate the Payemoji team on their significant achievements to date and we look forward to playing a role in their continued success as they expand into new markets.”

Secure Notifications for Aviation flight notifications