Conversational Commerce Leader Payemoji Appoints Paul Larbey and Paul Rogers to Strengthen Board.

Automate any Customer Journey through Messaging Apps Payemoji provides OMNI Channel Messaging including WhatsApp Business Platform. Payemoji Conversational Commerce Solution, Engage Customers, Better Support.

Innovative software service helps businesses engage with customers through messaging apps.

Payemoji is a B2B SaaS service that provide a better customer experience through messaging apps. The addition of Paul Larbey and Paul Rogers to the board brings invaluable growth company experience.” — Mick Higgins CEO Payemoji

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Payemoji, an Irish software as a service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Larbey (CEO Bango PLC) and Paul Rogers (CEO TheWaterTreeProject®) to the board of directors. This brings the number of board members to 5, with existing directors Mick Higgins CEO, Damien Stephens COO and Daryl O’Regan CTO.

Payemoji recently closed its latest funding round of €2.1m, taking its total fundraising to €3.7m to date. The funding will be used to grow the leadership, sales and marketing teams and expand into new markets. Founded in 2021, Payemoji enables businesses and organisations use conversational commerce to get closer to their customers through messaging, but without the complexity and cost of a mobile application.

“Over the past 2 years we have built an innovative service that allows any business to provide a better customer experience, all through messaging”, said CEO Mick Higgins “the latest fund-raising round allowed us to scale our business and expand into new markets. The addition of Paul Larbey and Paul Rogers to the board brings invaluable growth company experience and leadership as we make progress on our journey.”

Paul Larbey is currently CEO of Bango PLC, a global leader in data driven commerce. Prior to joining Bango, Paul was the CEO of Velocix, a global leader in streaming technology. Paul grew Velocix from a small start-up to the world’s leading IP video streaming specialist. In 2018, Paul orchestrated the spin out of the division from Nokia to create a pure-play streaming technology company.

“Messenger apps are ubiquitous, accepted, and ready for business. As businesses look to engage more with customers messaging provides a ubiquitous and simple way to sell products, take payments and offer support all without the need of a dedicated app. Payemoji provide great customer experiences for businesses and the public sector and I look forward to working with the founders to help grow the business to capture this exciting market” said Paul Larbey.

Paul Rogers is currently the CEO and co-founder of TheWatertreeProject® a Malaysian-based enterprise committed to the reduction of single-use plastic in the drinking water sector. Paul spent his early years building our 1st and 2nd generation messaging businesses, playing significant commercial roles in helping companies grow to secure successful exits.

“Messaging apps are used by millions of businesses as the primary engagement channel for communication, support, and sales.” said Paul Rogers. “Payemoji’s in-built features such as a unified Inbox, message chatbot, workflow automation and native eCommerce service, allows businesses and community organisations to manage thousands of customer conversations effectively. I am excited for the opportunities Payemoji presents to businesses looking to grow their engagement through conversational commerce.”

About Payemoji

Payemoji is a service of Message My Customer Ltd, a conversational commerce company based in Dublin, Ireland. Payemoji enable businesses to engage with customers, sell products & services, accept digital payments, book appointments, provide any customer and employee journey, all through everyday messaging apps like WhatsApp. With Payemoji, businesses and organisations can provide a better customer experience, without the complexity and cost of a mobile application. For more information about Payemoji, visit www.payemoji.com.

How Payemoji Works