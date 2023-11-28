The Nordlys™ Light & Bright™ and the PicoWay® Treatment Are Now Available at Reversal Laser Studio
Reversal Laser Studio is the only Laser Studio in Edmonton with this innovative treatment technology
I am so excited to be the first in the Edmonton area to bring the Nordlys system and PicoWay® Treatment to my clients.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May Tran is proud to announce that Reversal Laser Studio now offers both the revolutionary Nordlys system and PicoWay® Treatment from Candela. Nordlys and PicoWay® were named 2022 Aesthetic Awards Devices of the Year, and have been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Reversal Laser Studio is the first clinic in Edmonton to incorporate these systems into its state-of-the-art practice.
One of the popular treatments on the Nordlys system is the Light & Bright treatment. Light and Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body’s own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.
During a Nordlys Light & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging.
The PicoWay® laser is intentionally designed to work from the inside out. The system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:
Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick,15 to 20-minute treatments, with low to no downtime.
Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.
Treat a wide range of tattoos. Even difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.
PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE to see a Resolve Treatment Guide with treatment videos to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions.
"I am so excited to be the first in the Edmonton area to bring the Nordlys system and PicoWay® Treatment to my clients. I have to say these treatments are major steps forward in IPL technology and treating skin imperfections,” said May Tran, owner of Reversal Laser Studio. “I know our clients will enjoy the proven results and greater comfort offered by these treatments."
The Nordlys system is more targeted and comfortable than other broadband light (BBL) treatment options. And, because of its gentle treatment approach, more than one treatment type can be done in a single session.
The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.
For more information on Nordlys system or PicoWay® treatments, or Reversal Laser Studio, visit https://www.reversalstudio.ca/ or call 780-800-5757.
About Reversal Laser Studio
Reversal Laser Studio is an award-winning, results-driven clinic with highly experienced Technicians.
Their Laser Technicians have years of experience and are certified in both Medical Aesthetics and at a highly recognized Laser Institute. With a passion for skin and all things beauty, Reversal Laser Studio’s goal is to help their clients feel confident in their own skin again.
They believe their clients deserve the best, therefore all of their treatments are always delivered with the latest in technology and with the utmost care.
