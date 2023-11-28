Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Hazard Bancorp and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Hazard Bancorp, Hazard, Kentucky, and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard, Hazard, Kentucky

Written Agreement dated March 3, 2016

Terminated November 20, 2023

