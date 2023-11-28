Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,937 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Hazard Bancorp and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard

November 28, 2023

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Hazard Bancorp and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Hazard Bancorp, Hazard, Kentucky, and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard, Hazard, Kentucky
Written Agreement dated March 3, 2016
Terminated November 20, 2023

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Hazard Bancorp and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more