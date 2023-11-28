Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Hazard Bancorp and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard
November 28, 2023
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Hazard Bancorp and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Hazard Bancorp, Hazard, Kentucky, and Peoples Bank and Trust Company of Hazard, Hazard, Kentucky
Written Agreement dated March 3, 2016
Terminated November 20, 2023
