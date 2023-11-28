BeneLynk Continues to Shine as a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer, Earns Prestigious Awards for Commitment to Veterans
The dedication, skills, and unique experiences that Veterans and military families bring to our organization make them invaluable members of our team.”SUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions to managed care plans, recognizes that a person's Veteran status is a significant aspect of their life journey and healthcare experience. As part of BeneLynk’s commitment to Veterans, BeneLynk offers services that help Veterans nationwide. BeneLynk’s Veteran Lynk solution allows a Veteran to communicate the care received at the VA to their Medicare Advantage plan. This ensures the delivery of holistic, integrated care. In addition, BeneLynk provides career opportunities for Veterans (and military families) to begin and grow their careers. BeneLynk strongly believes that reaching out to Veterans is most effectively done by fellow Veterans and military spouses - a belief that amplifies their dedication to hiring from these communities.
— James Tongate, VP of Military and Government Relations at BeneLynk
BeneLynk is delighted to announce its continued recognition as one of the nation's foremost Veteran-friendly employers by esteemed Veteran organizations nationwide. BeneLynk’s awards for the 2023 calendar year include:
• Vets Indexes 2023 3-Star Veteran Employer Award – 3rd consecutive year earning an award
• US Veterans Magazine 2023 Best of the Best Veteran-Friendly Company – 4th consecutive year earning an award
• Military Times 2023 Best For Vets Employers – 4th consecutive year earning an award
• Viqtory’s 2023 Military Friendly® Employer (Silver) – 4th consecutive year earning an award
• Viqtory’s 2023 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer (Top 10) – 4th consecutive year earning an award
These prestigious awards reflect BeneLynk’s dedication to creating a workplace that values the skills, experiences, and sacrifices of Veterans and their families. The organization's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion and support has made it a recognized leader in the field of Veteran and military spouse employment.
BeneLynk also recently announced its new partnership with the Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) program. This program connects military spouses with employers who have demonstrated a commitment to recruiting, hiring, promoting, and retaining military spouses.
“I am incredibly proud of BeneLynk for achieving these prestigious awards – many of them for the 3rd or 4th year in a row. We believe in serving our Veterans and military spouses and offering them meaningful job opportunities is our way of giving back to those who have sacrificed so much. The dedication, skills, and unique experiences that Veterans and military families bring to our organization make them invaluable members of our team. We are honored to have them as part of our workforce, and their contributions greatly enrich our organization’s mission and culture. We are truly privileged to have them as part of our BeneLynk family.” – James Tongate, VP of Military and Government Relations at BeneLynk and 10th State Command Chief Master Sergeant for the Kentucky National Guard
Whether it's extending job opportunities to Veterans and military spouses or offering support through their Veteran Lynk solution, BeneLynk remains steadfast in its commitment to those who have served their country. Discover more about BeneLynk's collaboration with Veterans and military families or explore their extensive list of national accolades over the years by visiting www.benelynk.com.
Kristen Dodd
BeneLynk
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube