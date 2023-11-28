Alexei Overchuk: The joint agro-logistics complex will be an important link in the Agroexpress project’s development

RUSSIA, November 28 - The Deputy Prime Minister took part in the opening ceremony of an agro-logistics complex in the Jizzakh Region of Uzbekistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk took part in the opening ceremony of an agro-logistics complex in the Jizzakh Region of the Republic of Uzbekistan via videoconference. The project is implemented under the Programme of Economic Cooperation between the Governments of Russia and Uzbekistan for 2019-2024 and the plan of action to develop cooperation in agriculture between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2022-2024.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Alexei Overchuk: I welcome all participants to the opening ceremony of the agro-logistics complex in the Jizzakh Region of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

I would like to highlight the active and close collaboration between Russia and Uzbekistan in all major areas of trade and economic cooperation, which testifies to the strategic nature of relations between the two countries.

We are pleased to see the growing presence of Russian companies in Uzbekistan.

Russia-Uzbekistan relations are characterised by an intense and trust-based political dialogue, with a long-standing tradition of friendship and progressive development in various sectors.

For the Russian Federation, the Republic of Uzbekistan is an important strategic partner and ally in the Central Asian region.

At present, Russian businesses are implementing more than 90 investment projects worth about $28 billion in various sectors, including light industry, chemical industry, mining, metallurgy, automotive industry, pharmaceuticals, energy, telecommunications, oil and gas, and infrastructure.

Thanks to the development of investment cooperation between the two countries, we have been able to maintain positive trade dynamics. By the end of 2022, our trade volume reached nearly $9 billion, and in January-September 2023 we reached about $6.1 billion, representing a growth rate of 13.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Undoubtedly, agriculture holds a significant place in our trade relations. This is demonstrated by the indicators of bilateral trade, which exceeded $1 billion this year.

We pay close attention to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. The Jizzakh Region, situated in the geographical centre of the country, and the city of Jizzakh, serves a major transportation hub, with railways and motorways running through it.

The launch of the agro-logistics complex will give an additional impetus to bilateral trade and contribute to the development of Russia-Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation in agriculture.

The project implementation will allow Uzbekistan to streamline the complex production and logistics chains for exporting products not only to the Russian Federation, but also to many other countries. This will provide local producers with export channels that meet international standards and minimise costs.

The complex will offer agricultural market participants a range of services, including sorting, processing, storage, sanitary and customs clearance, preparation for shipping and logistics support for fruit and vegetable products. The joint agro-logistics complex will become an important link in the development of the Agroexpress project.

Given the scale of the complex, it can be considered as a strategic facility that significantly contributes to the food security of both countries.

Furthermore, the operation of this facility will have a positive impact on the development of the region and employment opportunities for its residents. I am confident that it will bring prosperity to the Jizzakh Region of Uzbekistan.

Colleagues, I would like to congratulate everyone on this important investment project, and to wish the residents of the complex further development of mutually beneficial relations.

Thank you for your attention.