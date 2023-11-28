ADIFF 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
ADIFF New York 2023 Highlights: Now – Sunday, December 10, 2023
The festival's commitment to community engagement is highlighted in the thought-provoking “African Youth: Films and Society" program, offered in collaboration with the Schomburg Center”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second week of ADIFF-NY 2023 unfolds with a tapestry of captivating highlights! From free community screenings at the Schomburg Center in Harlem to the much-anticipated return of Rolf de Heer after a decade with his powerful film "The Survival of Kindness," the week promises a blend of discovery, entertainment, and exceptional cinema.
COMMUNITY SCREENINGS AT THE SCHOMBURG CENTER!
The festival's commitment to community engagement is highlighted in the thought-provoking “African Youth: Films and Society" program, offered in collaboration with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. As noted by The New York Times, the demographic shift projecting one in four people on the planet to be African by 2050 emphasizes the urgency of addressing Africa's evolving role in global concerns. The program includes a panel discussion with young African filmmakers following impactful screenings, providing insights into the minds of young Africans.
THE RETURN OF ROLF DE HEER (The Tracker, Ten Canoes, Charlie's Country)!
De Heer's latest venture The Survival of Kindness, a centerpiece of ADIFF 2023, intricately weaves a wordless parable around BlackWoman's compelling journey through a plague-ravaged wilderness, with first-time actress Mwajemi Hussein delivering a riveting performance that adds authenticity to the narrative. Meet lead actress Mwajemi Hussein at Cinema Village on Dec.1!
MUSIC FILMS SPOTLIGHTING GREAT ARTISTS!
The festival's musical resonance is heightened with a robust lineup of music films, providing an intimate glimpse into the lives and legacies of iconic musicians. Ben Chace's Music Pictures: New Orleans offers a behind-the-scenes look at legends like New Orleans Soul Queen Irma Thomas, Little Freddie King, Ellis Marsalis (father of Winston Marsalis), and The Tremé Brass Band. Fantastic Negrito: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? delves into the world of the mercurial bluesman, navigating personal demons amid a mental health crisis in Oakland. "Mama Africa, Miriam Makeba portrays the first African musician to achieve international stardom, rooted in the rich traditions of South Africa. As part of the ADIFF Mini Virtual Festival, The Story of Lovers Rock takes audiences on a captivating journey through untold Black British cultural, musical, and political history.
CELEBRATING BLACK WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE!
The Black Women of Excellence Program features compelling films that spotlight the invaluable contributions of Black women throughout history. Move When the Spirit Says Move: The Legacy of Dorothy Foreman Cotton unveils the powerful narrative of Cotton, a charismatic and courageous figure often overlooked in the annals of the Civil Rights Movement. The program also includes Sam Pollard's classic work, Zora Neale Hurston: Jump at the Sun, exploring the life and legacy of the renowned author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston.
The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
The 31th Annual New York African Diaspora International Film Festival is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Films, New York State Council on the Arts, The Harlem Community Development Corporation, The New York City Council in the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, The Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation administered by LMCC, The Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia University, Columbia University Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures Columbia University African American and African, Diaspora Studies Department The International Organization of La Francophonie New York, The Martinique Bureau, The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and The Schomburg Center for Research on Black Culture.
ABOUT THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Established in 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a Harlem based minority-led not-for profit international film festival that presents, interprets and educates about films that explore the human experience of people of color all over the world in order to inspire imaginations, disrupt stereotypes and help transform attitudes that perpetuate injustice.
The mission of The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is to expand the traditional views and perceptions of what the Black experience is by showcasing award-winning socially relevant documentary and fiction films about people of color, from Peru to Zimbabwe, from the USA to Belgium and from New Zealand to Jamaica
Commenting on the line up of ADIFF Chicago 2019, film critic Kathleen Sachs of the Chicago Readers wrote: “The films in the 17th Annual African Diaspora International Film Festival – Chicago do what much media and even the public school system fail to do: educate. Through robust programming that gives meaning to the word "diverse," the selections in this year's festival illuminate the experiences of those living in the African diaspora around the world. The New York-based husband-and-wife programmers, Reinaldo Barroso-Spech and Diarah N'Daw-Spech, have chosen more than a dozen films that, through a variety of modes and genres, further dimensionalize already complex issues specific to those living in these communities. Naturally, documentary lends itself to this mission, though several narrative features and a short fiction add to the plenitude of information.”
