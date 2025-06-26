ARTMATTAN FILMS ACQUIRES SELLING A COLONIAL WAR

ArtMattan Films is proud to announce its acquisition of the powerful 2024 documentary Selling a Colonial War, directed by In Soo Radstake.

Selling a Colonial War struck a chord with audiences and critics alike as the Closing Night film of ADIFF NYC 2024 and during ADIFF Chicago 2025. We’re honored to bring [this film] into our catalog” — Dr. Reinaldo Barroso-Spech, co-founder of ArtMattan Films.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films is proud to announce its acquisition of the powerful 2024 documentary Selling a Colonial War , directed by In Soo Radstake. This timely film—pulled from the shadows of history—reveals how the Netherlands reframed its post-World War II military actions in Indonesia as peacekeeping efforts rather than unlawful warfare aimed at stopping Indonesia’s declaration of independence.Following its world premiere at IDFA, its presentation as the Closing Night film of the African Diaspora International Film Festival ( ADIFF ) in New York City in December 2024, its screening in Chicago in June 2025, and its upcoming presentation at ADIFF DC 2025 in August, ArtMattan is excited to expand the film’s reach through virtual cinema, theatrical screenings, educational outreach, and physical distribution.Selling a Colonial War explores how Dutch authorities branded brutal military campaigns in 1945–46 as "police actions," avoiding the term "war crimes" and suppressing accountability. Featuring compelling archival footage and interviews with international scholars, the film critiques a national narrative built on denial and invites viewers to reevaluate colonial history.Selling a Colonial War struck a chord with audiences and critics alike as the Closing Night film of ADIFF NYC 2024 and during ADIFF Chicago 2025. “We’re honored to bring Selling a Colonial War into our catalog,” said Dr. Reinaldo Barroso-Spech, co-founder of ArtMattan Films. “The film challenges us to reflect on how narratives are shaped to justify injustice. Its exploration of media manipulation during colonial times resonates deeply with today’s reality, where controlling the story often means controlling public perception. It’s a vital reminder of the need for critical engagement with history and truth.”About the DirectorIn Soo Radstake is an acclaimed Dutch filmmaker whose work focuses on historical accountability and political structures. Selling a Colonial War marks his incisive, award selected exploration of European colonial memory.About ArtMattan FilmsArtMattan Films, the distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has spent over three decades championing narratives of Black and global communities. Recent releases include Brides, Village Keeper, Sugar Island, and more. Through theatrical, virtual, DVD, and educational channels, ArtMattan highlights under represented histories and voices. For more information, visit www.africanfilm.com and www.artmattanfilms.com Media Contacts:Diara N’Daw Spech, Co FounderArtMattan Films | info@africanfilm.com | 212 864 1760

"Selling a Colonial War" Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.