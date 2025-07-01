ArtMattan Films Announces Special Engagements for Rolf de Heer's 'The Survival of Kindness' at Laemmle Cinemas

"The Survival of Kindness", a strikingly visual allegory of race and resilience, will open at multiple Laemmle Theaters across the Los Angeles area

In a time marked by deep societal divisions & urgent conversations about justice & equality in America, this film offers a powerful, allegorical reflection that will resonate profoundly with audiences” — ArtMattan Films

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films is proud to announce special screenings of the powerful and hauntingly beautiful film, " The Survival of Kindness ," from award-winning director Rolf de Heer. This critically acclaimed film will open at multiple Laemmle Theaters across the Los Angeles area, offering audiences a timely and thought-provoking cinematic experience."The Survival of Kindness" is a strikingly visual allegory of race and resilience. The film follows a Black woman abandoned in a cage in the middle of the desert. Escaping, she embarks on a journey through cities and mountains, facing the absurdity of cruelty and the strength of humanity along the way. It is described as a poetic, near-silent meditation on injustice and endurance.In a time marked by deep societal divisions and urgent conversations about justice and equality in America, this film offers a powerful, allegorical reflection that will resonate profoundly with audiences.The film has garnered significant praise:• "De Heer has created an allegory of potent purity... anchored by a remarkable performance from Mwajemi Hussein." ~ Variety• "It’s richly meditative and burrows in deep." ~ Luke Buckmaster, Guardian• "The Survival of Kindness is an allegory done right." ~ Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express• "A confronting and essential watch... an allegory about race and the legacy of colonialism that feels depressingly relevant." – The GuardianSpecial Screenings at Laemmle Cinemas:WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 – 7:00 PM SHOWS• Town Center 5 – 17200 Ventura Blvd.• Monica Film Center – 1332 2nd Street• Glendale – 207 N. Maryland Ave.• Newhall – 22500 Lyons Avenue• Claremont 5 – 450 W. 2nd StreetWEEKEND MATINÉES – SAT & SUN, JULY 12 & 13 – 10:00 AM• Claremont 5 – 450 W. 2nd Street• Monica Film Center – 1332 2nd Street• Town Center 5 – 17200 Ventura Blvd.• Newhall – 22500 Lyons Avenue• Glendale – 207 N. Maryland Ave.Don’t miss this thought-provoking cinematic experience.TICKETS HERE: https://www.laemmle.com/film/survival-kindness ABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSCelebrating 34 years of excellence in 2025, ArtMattan Films continues its mission of bringing diverse, quality films about the global experiences of people of color to US audiences. Their impressive catalog includes acclaimed titles such as "Kirikou and the Sorceress," "The Last Tree," and "Dancing the Twist in Bamako". Discover more at www.AfricanFilm.com

"Survival of Kindness" Trailer

