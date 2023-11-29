Comprehensive Prenatal and Postnatal Care: Copper Wellness' Supportive Approach
Copper Wellness, a Chicago-based integrative health care clinic, is proud to announce its comprehensive prenatal and postnatal program.
It’s important to recognize the importance of emotional well-being for expectant mothers. Which is why we focus not only on physical pain and hormonal problems, but also on emotional imbalances.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copper Wellness, a Chicago-based integrative health care clinic, is proud to announce its comprehensive prenatal and postnatal program. The program is designed to support mothers through every step of their journey - from conception to postpartum recovery.
Copper Wellness believes that pregnancy and the postnatal period are unique experiences that require personalized care. Their clinic has a modern attitude to health and wellness, ensuring that each patient receives a customized health plan that meets their needs.
They take a holistic approach to maternal health, with a range of services such as cupping therapy, acupuncture, herbal medicine, chiropractic care, physical therapy, and massage therapy. Bucktown and other Chicago residents can benefit from this combination of traditional and alternative therapies.
Dr. Stephanie Madden, founder of Copper Wellness, says, “It’s important to recognize the importance of emotional well-being for expectant mothers. We believe that it’s just as important as physical health, which is why our treatments focus not only on physical pain and hormonal problems, but also on emotional imbalances.”
Copper Wellness’ prenatal and postnatal services include dealing with pregnancy complications, preparation and recovery from childbirth, and postpartum care. They accept most major insurance plans and offer assistance with insurance coverage checks for FSA and HSA accounts.
Madden adds, “We invite expectant and new mothers to book an appointment and experience our supportive approach to maternal health.”
About Copper Wellness: Copper Wellness is an integrative health care clinic in Chicago, dedicated to helping people feel healthier through a combination of treatments, including chiropractic care, sauna, and massage therapy in Bucktown. Their team focuses on treating a variety of acute and chronic conditions by addressing the root cause of illness, not just the symptoms.
Adam Mohr
Copper Wellness
+1 872.267.1717
Hello@CopperWells.com