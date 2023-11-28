Ring with Bling: Crystal Couture Designer Sondra Celli Makes Custom Piece to Support The Salvation Army Massachusetts
The Red Kettle is more than just a fundraising tool, it’s a symbol of hope and generosity that shines brightly each holiday season.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global music icon and superstar Dolly Parton may have kicked off The Salvation Army’s 133rd national Annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign on Thanksgiving Day with a glittering, high-octane halftime performance at the Dallas Cowboys game against the Washington Commanders. But Dallas isn’t the only place you’ll see a Red Kettle with “bling” this holiday season. For the past several weeks, Sondra Celli, the world-renowned, Waltham-based crystal couture designer, has been working way longer than “9 to 5” behind closed doors on a bespoke red kettle and bell that will give Dolly a run for her money in support of The Salvation Army of Massachusetts’ “Ring with Bling” campaign.
— Sondra Celli, Crystal Couture Designer
Celli, whose works have been featured on TLC’s hit series My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding and Bling It On, is teaming up with The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division and their Waltham Corps Community Center to help the non-profit in time for Giving Tuesday. Her red kettle creation features more than 47,000 hand-placed Austrian crystals and is appraised at more than $5,000.
The kettle will be unveiled on Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28. The Salvation Army plans to showcase the kettle at special community events with local celebrities who will join Sondra as part of this year’s “Ring for Bling” Red Kettle Campaign.
“The Red Kettle is more than just a fundraising tool, it’s a symbol of hope and generosity that shines brightly each holiday season,” Celli said. “The Salvation Army’s work often goes unnoticed in our community. I’m thrilled to partner with the non-profit to create something truly special to spotlight the organization and bring a little sparkle and bling to the iconic red kettle.”
“We are delighted that Sondra Celli has agreed to lend her talents to our efforts to help those in need this holiday season,” said Major Scott Kelly, General Secretary of the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division. “With so many of our neighbors facing challenges as we head into the holiday season, we are grateful for the support of our generous partners for stepping up to help us raise awareness and critical funds for their communities.”
The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind and is especially needed now to meet the increasing needs of families living in the United States.
Just as Celli lends her dazzling talents to the effort, The Salvation Army is calling on communities throughout Massachusetts to register to ring this holiday season. More volunteers are needed to help The Salvation Army meet increasing year-round needs across critical Salvation Army programs. This year, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division hopes to raise close to $2.5 million.
The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:
• Donate with cash, coins, and checks, or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, at any Red Kettle across the country.
• Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree. You can also contact your local Salvation Army about volunteering to distribute donated Angel Tree gifts.
• Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a Red Kettle.
• Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month at salvationarmyma.org
• Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 31333.
• Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.
Every donation stays in the community to provide help and hope for those in need. To give help or get help, please visit www.salvationarmyma.org.
The Salvation Army, the nation’s largest private provider of social services, will not stop working to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, and rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond — no matter the cost. Each year, The Salvation Army will serve more than 24 million people across America – including many here in your community. That means over 55 million meals for the hungry, over 10 million nights of shelter for the homeless, and countless Christmas gifts for children who may otherwise go without.
To learn more about the history of the red kettle and the benefits of bell ringing, click here.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps 24 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100 percent of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyMA.org. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.
