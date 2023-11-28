Arthur Lawrence spearheads digital transformation initiatives across the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lawrence is proud to announce that it is further expanding its operations in the UAE and is currently engaging hundreds of SAP consultants across Dubai, bolstering its capacity to deliver massive IT engagements. With over a two-decade-long track record of delivering exceptional management and technology consulting solutions globally, Arthur Lawrence is committed to enabling businesses in the region to navigate their digital transformation journey successfully.

As the UAE continues to solidify its reputation as a global business and technology hub, businesses across industries are increasingly looking to leverage the power of digital to remain competitive. Arthur Lawrence recognizes the unique challenges and opportunities in this region and is well-positioned to help organizations optimize their operations, enhance efficiency, and stay ahead in the digital age.

"Arthur Lawrence’s Dubai office is strategically positioned to serve the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, where digital transformation is a priority for organizations”, says Wajid Mirza, Arthur Lawrence’s Managing Partner. “Our current SAP engagements are aligned with the evolving needs of businesses in this particular region, and we aim to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of the technology”, he added.

The company opened its first office in Dubai last year and has quickly become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to accelerate their digitalization efforts. With its growing team of seasoned SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and AWS consultants, Arthur Lawrence is emerging as a key player in delivering cutting-edge digital solutions.

Arthur Lawrence’s Chairman, Ilyas H. Baig said, “We are excited to contribute to the dynamic business ecosystem of the UAE by enabling organizations to embark on a digital transformation journey with SAP. Our understanding of the region’s business landscape and deep domain expertise allow us to provide tailored solutions ensuring that our partners and clients stay ahead of the curve.”

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a Texas-based management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, business process management, and digital transformation solutions.

Our partnerships with organizations among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists, and our alliance with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have also been recognized in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc. 5000 lists.

Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries.

Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, the UK, the Middle East and South Asia. To learn more, visit our website: www.arthurlawrence.net