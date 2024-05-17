Arthur Lawrence renews SAPZILLA – world’s largest SAP community in the making

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lawrence, a leading global management and technology consulting firm, brings forth the renewed SAPZILLA - world’s largest and most premium SAP community in the making.

SAPZILLA is dedicated to uniting SAP leaders from the fastest-growing companies globally, fostering unparalleled connection and engagement. Wajid Mirza – Managing Partner at Arthur Lawrence comments: “Staying ahead means continuously learning and adapting. SAPZILLA is our commitment to the SAP community to provide a platform where the brightest minds can come together to share knowledge, learn new skills, and drive professional growth.”

SAPZILLA is a diverse, community-driven ecosystem where members can excel in their careers as SAP experts through collaboration and shared expertise. The community offers a unique opportunity for SAP professionals where they can connect with peers, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and access a wealth of resources, especially tailored to their area of interest.

Joining SAPZILLA means becoming part of a vibrant network of SAP enthusiasts and industry leaders. Members benefit from exclusive access to expert-led sessions & workshops that can truly help sharpen their technical skills and stay updated with the latest SAP trends. It also opens up prospective avenues to excel their careers, and present them with ample opportunities to grow professionally.

“Through SAPZILLA, we are creating a hub where the collective wisdom of the SAP community can lead to groundbreaking advancements and personal career triumphs,” emphasizes Ilyas Baig, Chairman – Arthur Lawrence.

Members of this premium community get the chance to network and forge meaningful connections with peers and industry veterans. Success stories and sound advises are also shared by industry leaders, which can help members in achieving their aspirations towards career advancement.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a global management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, finance, and accounting services, digital transformation, and customer experience solutions. Our clientele boasts of organizations that are among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists. Our alliances with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in Houston, and have also been featured in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc.5000 lists. Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries. Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, UK, South Africa and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.