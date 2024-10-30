Arthur Lawrence Partners with RaqMEA to Launch NowTribe MEA Chapter

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RaqMEA, a leading IT solutions provider specializing in ServiceNow implementation and digital transformation, has joined forces with global management and technology consulting firm, Arthur Lawrence, to launch the NowTribe MEA Chapter. This partnership introduces the world’s largest ServiceNow community to the Middle East, offering ServiceNow professionals unparalleled opportunities for growth within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

Ali Kaddoura, Chief Growth Officer at RaqMEA, emphasized the importance of the initiative: “ServiceNow is pivotal in driving digital transformation across the region. By establishing NowTribe here, we’re not just building a community—we’re creating an ecosystem for innovation, skill development, and greater ServiceNow adoption.”

NowTribe, the rapidly growing global ServiceNow community, provides a platform for certification, training, networking, and career advancement. The MEA chapter marks a significant step in NowTribe’s global expansion and reinforces the region’s status as a hub for technological innovation.

Wajid Mirza, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Arthur Lawrence, commented: “The launch of NowTribe MEA highlights our dedication to advancing technology in the region. This initiative will foster a thriving community of ServiceNow professionals, driving innovation and operational excellence across industries.”

Ricardo Langwieder, Managing Partner MEA & Global CX at Arthur Lawrence, added: “We are excited to empower ServiceNow professionals and organizations in the region through NowTribe, which will be a catalyst for both innovation and career growth in the fast-evolving ServiceNow landscape.”

The launch is set to impact the region’s IT sector significantly, equipping professionals with the tools and connections needed to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a global management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, finance and accounting services, digital transformation, and customer experience solutions. Our clientele boasts of organizations that are among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists. Our alliances with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in Houston, and have also been featured in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc.5000 lists. Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries. Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, UK, South Africa and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.

