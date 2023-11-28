Submit Release
Second bilateral meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Vaccines Europe, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 27/11/2023 to 27/11/2023

This meeting between European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Vaccines Europe (VE) is organised in the context of the EMA annual bilateral meetings with industry stakeholder organisations. The purpose of the meeting is to exchange views and promote dialogue on topics of common interest such as:

  • Vaccines Europe Strategy for 2024-2026;
  • submission predictability;
  • Vaccines Europe report “Improving the Attractiveness of the Vaccines Industry in the European Union";
  • Vaccines Europe position on pharma legislation;
  • Vaccines Europe update on public health emergency preparedness; framework and interaction activities with HERA;
  • timely strain selection and framework for COVID vaccines;
  • international cooperation.

