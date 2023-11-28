Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group Elevates Jodie Stetz as Chief People & Culture Officer
Jodie Stetz will spearhead LVRG and its affiliated entities, further cultivating a workplace fostering individual growth and prosperityALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group (LVRG), a distinguished Red Robin franchisee catering to central and eastern PA, proudly announces the promotion of Jodie Stetz to Chief People & Culture Officer. In this pivotal role, Jodie will spearhead LVRG and its affiliated entities, further cultivating a workplace fostering individual growth and prosperity. Her visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and deep understanding of company culture make her the ideal candidate for this influential role.
Jodie Stetz has been a driving force for over two decades, infusing her passion into creating an inclusive workplace that values every voice and enables everyone to thrive. As the former Vice President of Human Resources, she redefined the role, elevating HR beyond traditional boundaries. Jodie championed diversity, enriched company culture, and propelled the HR team to new heights.
Joining LVRG when it operated just seven Red Robin locations, Jodie consistently delivered clear and actionable enhancements to its core initiatives. From revolutionizing training programs to overseeing hiring and training for 14 new restaurant openings, Jodie has been instrumental in shaping the organization's success. She conceived and administered LVRG's original Giving Fund, a program allowing team members to contribute through payroll deductions to support colleagues in need. This initiative was later adopted and adapted into the nationwide Red Robin Giving Foundation, where Jodie serves on the Board and participates in selecting worthy recipients.
Jodie also contributes to the community as Chair of the Discover Lehigh Valley Board.
Recent years have seen Jodie lead her team to two HR Department of the Year awards and Five HR Excellence awards. She was honored with the title "Woman of Influence" by Lehigh Valley Business.
Jodie's commitment to professional growth was underscored by completing the Chief Human Resource Officer Program at the Wharton School of Business, solidifying her position as a thought leader and strategic partner.
Mike Axiotis, CEO of LVRG, expresses enthusiasm about Jodie Stetz's well-deserved promotion, stating, "We are thrilled to announce Jodie Stetz's well-deserved promotion to Chief People & Culture Officer. Jodie's relentless dedication and ability to set a remarkable example for our entire organization have been instrumental in our success. Her leadership is a beacon of inspiration, and we are excited to see the positive impact she will continue to make on our company's culture and people."
About Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group
Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group (LVRG), established in 1993, goes beyond offering delicious, grilled burgers. Their commitment extends to creating memorable experiences for guests, fostering personal and professional growth among their team members, and supporting the community through various initiatives. Not only do they champion diversity and inclusion, but they also provide career advancement opportunities from within. LVRG is deeply involved in the community, supporting local sports teams, participating in school events, and contributing to various charitable causes like the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Their expansion includes diverse services like Third-Party Delivery, Catering, and the introduction of the Red Robin Food Truck. Their portfolio extends beyond the Red Robin brand to include a Food Service Management Company, a Facilities and Property Management Company, and most recently, a franchisee of Wingstop restaurants. LVRG's dedication to excellence has been recognized, earning them a spot in the Top 200 Franchisee list by Franchise Times Magazine. Celebrating its 30th Anniversary, LVRG's legacy stands on culinary innovation, community engagement, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.
