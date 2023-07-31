Three Decades of YUMMM! Celebrating a Legacy of Giving Back
Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group Celebrates 30 Years in Business with “30 Charities in 30 Days” Donation Campaign.ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group (LVRG), a locally owned and operated Red Robin franchisee with locations that serve all of central and eastern PA, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a “30 Charities in 30 Days” donation campaign - a month long initiative to generate ripples of kindness in the communities served by the organization’s restaurants. LVRG opened their first Red Robin location in August of 1993 at Tilghman Square in Allentown. Today, they own and operate 20 Red Robin restaurants, manage the only Red Robin Food Truck in the world, and employ more than 1,500 team members. Their three-part celebratory campaign will launch in August.
On August 1st, the month will kick off with LVRG donating a whopping 30% of sales to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society – an organization they hold near and dear to their hearts as their founder and former CEO, Stephen J. Hanzlik passed away in 2010 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
LVRG will donate $1,000 to a different local charity for each remaining day of August – thus the “30 Charities in 30 Days”. Each recipient has been chosen by LVRG’s valued team members and will be announced daily on the organization’s social media.
As a cap off to the month-long celebration and a thank you to their guests, LVRG will be offering 30% off all dine-in food purchases on August 30th. The 30-year Red Robin franchisee knows they couldn’t have reached this milestone without the loyalty and patronage of the people in their local communities.
“Our founder's vision was not just about creating a great restaurant, but about building a caring and compassionate community”, says President and CEO, Mike Axiotis. “In honoring his memory and celebrating the enduring spirit of LVRG, we are delighted to announce this initiative to give back to the communities that have embraced us over these 30 years. As we reflect on our journey, we recognize the incredible support we have received from the people who surround us. They have all contributed to our story and we could not have reached this milestone without them.”
The following locations in central and eastern PA are participating in this campaign:
Chambersburg, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lancaster, York, Hamburg, Wilkes-Barre, Dickson City, East Stroudsburg, Easton, Allentown (Airport Rd), Allentown (Broadway), Quakertown, Saucon Valley, Collegeville, Reading, Neshaminy, Selinsgrove.
*August 1st and August 30th promotions will not include alcohol, gratuity, tax, catering, takeout, or third-party sales.
Additional info & media contact:
Ben Matyas (484) 226-9244
Megan Huffman (484) 425-0291
David Kerper
Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group
+1 484-655-3777
