Davide Molho, DVM, Life Sciences Industry Veteran joins BioAgilytix as CEO

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (BioAgilytix), a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, today announced the appointment of Davide Molho, DVM, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

Joining BioAgilytix with over 25 years of experience, Dr. Molho has a proven track record of leadership in the life sciences sector. His strategic acumen and passion for scientific advancement position him as the ideal leader to drive the next phase of growth and innovation.

Dr. Molho spent a significant portion of his career at Charles River Laboratories, demonstrating exceptional strategic leadership, a commitment to fostering a positive corporate culture, and an unwavering dedication to operational and commercial excellence. He held progressively senior international roles and ultimately served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Most recently, Dr. Molho held CEO roles at Evolution Research Group and then Viroclinics Biosciences, a specialty virology Contract Research Laboratory that was acquired by Cerba Research in 2022.

“I have long held BioAgilytix in high regard, and I’m excited to join as chief executive,” says Dr. Molho. “Our industry-leading bioanalytical science and services capabilities, with deep scientific expertise, are unrivaled and position us as the partner of choice for pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing large molecules and advanced therapies. I look forward to working with our global team as we reach a pivotal point in our long-term growth strategy.”

Dr. Molho succeeds Euan Menzies, who recently resigned as CEO but remained in the role pending the appointment of his successor.

As a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, BioAgilytix is the trusted partner for bioanalytical services from discovery through every phase of the drug development process. Serving established and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, the company provides diagnostic, pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services from laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia; and Hamburg, Germany. For more information, please visit www.bioagilytix.com.

