alt Inc. begins collaboration with Deloitte Tohmatsu on social implementation of generative AI
Specialists in both AI development and customer issue resolution carefully and reliably support the utilization of generated AI in financial institutionsTOKYO, JAPAN, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- alt Inc.(https://alt.ai/en/), the Japan-based developer of Personal Artificial Intelligence (P.A.I.®️) and AI clones (head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce a joint initiative with Deloitte Tohmatsu Group company, Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting LLC (head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Masato Sase), to promote the use of generative AI to solve client issues. The collaboration leverages alt's experience in developing its proprietary large language model (LLM) LHTM-2 and a range of related services.
The first phase of the initiative will target Japanese financial institutions, promoting the provision of solutions under the following three themes: (1) Improve employee literacy in generative AI through the use of AI clones, (2) Develop individual LLMs for each company to implement generative AI, and (3) Create new customer experiences using generative AI.
[Overview of three solutions to promote joint efforts]
1. Improve employee literacy in generative AI through the use of AI clones
2. Develop individual LLMs (large language models) for each company to implement generative AI
3. Create new customer experiences using generative AI
For more details, please see: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S-wux2brUZshwzQvHdCqf2HF4aTqAbSP/view?usp=sharing
Deloitte Tohmatsu, drawing on a background of providing comprehensive support from proposal and strategic planning to execution for organizations across diverse sectors, offers AI adoption support services tailored to specific use cases. In the field of generative AI, the firm not only promotes the acquisition of specialized knowledge and utilization expertise by its dedicated team but also establishes a framework to support the appropriate utilization of generative AI for companies in every industry, including financial institutions. Through a well-developed ecosystem that includes AI startups, academia, and collaborative partners both in Japan and overseas, Deloitte Tohmatsu mobilizes resources to provide consulting services that contribute to innovation by assisting Japanese client companies in the construction and application of generative AI.
Since launching LHTM – a Japanese GPT – in 2019, alt has accumulated extensive experience through implementing products such as Nulltitude, altBRAIN, AI TSUYAKU, AI GIJIROKU, and CLONEdev, all of which utilize LHTM. More recently, alt has created a practical on small-scale GPU machines, parameter-optimized, new lightweight large language model called LHTM-OPT, achieving top performance as a Japanese commercial private LLM.
Leveraging this expertise in development, along with Deloitte Tohmatsu's industry-specific insights into the application of generative AI, alt and Deloitte Tohmatsu have established a joint support team to drive this initiative, in addition to launching services that accompany the utilization of generative AI and LLM. Together, the companies look forward to enhancing productivity among Japanese financial institutions in a dimension distinct from the past and creating new customer value that challenges established norms.
