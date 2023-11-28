Global Gaming Data Announces Upcoming Sports Information Website SportsDataLive.com
SportsDataLive.com, launching in January, 2024, will serve as a showcase for Global Gaming Data's sports data and information platform.
Sports Data Live will showcase our sports information capabilities, allowing digital publishers to visualize how they can better serve consumers with our real-time customized sports data feeds.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, LLC, a Florida technology company, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of their sports data and sports information website SportsDataLive.com. Through a long-term exclusive partnership with Data Sports Group out of Berlin, Germany, Global Gaming Data is now licensing world class sports data feeds to North American digital publishers and is launching the SportsDataLive.com website to serve as a consumer facing showcase of their sports data product offerings and capabilities.
— Mark Gustavson
"Our sports data catalogue covers virtually all sports around the world, to include the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, F1, and all major NCAA sports as well as international sports including over 600 soccer leagues from around the globe", said John Brier, Global Gaming Data's Managing Partner. "The SportsDataLive.com website will allow consumers to access realtime sports data and information for their favorite sports, teams, leagues, games, and players from around the world. From a sports information perspective SportsDateLive.com will offer consumers as much sports information as they would find at ESPN, CBS Sports, or any other world-class sports information web site," added Brier.
SportsDataLive.com will give digital publishers interested in licensing sports data a realtime look at Global Gaming Data's sports data products in action. SportsDataLive.com will be available in English and Spanish.
Global Gaming Data offers content across an array of digital publishers including newspapers, sports books, television stations, portals, app builders, and digital device manufacturers allowing for the ability to deliver live in game scoring, scores, standings, schedules, odds, injury reports, television broadcasting schedules, box scores, stats and more to their audiences.
The management team at Global Gaming Data has over two-decades in the digital data licensing space and has built and licensed data products deployed against wide distribution by consumers around the globe with over 4 billion instances. The licensed sports data offerings are fully deployable and designed to offer digital publishers in North America the lowest priced sports data products available anywhere. The platform allows for build alacrity and customization making for both ease of use and world class functionality.
With tremendous market reception, Global Gaming Data is further positioning its reach with the upcoming launch of a fully interactive sports information web site to be showcased at SportsDataLive.com. Interested digital publishers can visit SportsDataLive.com now to download a comprehensive marketing overview and spreadsheet showing the full coverage of global sports information available for immediate licensing. For U.S. inquiries digital publishers can reach out to Jim.Schonewolf@GlobalGamingData.com. For Canadian inquiries digital publishers can reach out to Lee.Eckley@GlobalGamingData.com
About Global Gaming Data, LLC:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com
John Brier
Global Gaming Data, LLC
+1 850-292-2590
