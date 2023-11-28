Fiskl Named to Fast Company’s Third Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Fiskl AI Accounting Mobile Dashboard Fiskl Logo Fast Company - Next Big Things in Tech - Fiskl

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

AI is rapidly democratizing finance, shaping a future where every small business globally can thrive.” — Alina Lapusneanu — CEO, Fiskl

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiskl, a revolutionary force in AI-driven financial management, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s third annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from healthcare and security to artificial intelligence and data.

This year, 119 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses, and society overall. Fiskl's advanced AI reconciliation and financial management technology are among those recognized for their innovative approach to simplifying complex financial tasks for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) globally.

Fiskl’s accounting tech innovation has been celebrated for its transformative impact on small business accounting globally. Its AI-driven capabilities automate complex financial tasks such as categorization and reconciliation, allowing business owners to manage finances intuitively without deep accounting knowledge. Fiskl’s advanced AI tech stack represents a significant leap forward in financial technology, enabling small businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and accuracy.

Fiskl's success over the past year is marked by its extensive global user base, key partnerships with banking and payment industry giants, and prestigious accolades such as the Fintech of the Year at the prestigious Europas Awards and Europe Fintech Awards 2023 for Accounting Tech of the Year.

"Being named to Fast Company’s prestigious list is a testament to Fiskl's innovative spirit and our commitment to driving the FinTech industry forward," said Alina Lapusneanu, CEO of Fiskl Limited. "Our dedication to harnessing the power of AI for financial management is reshaping how small businesses approach their finances, offering them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving economic landscape."

“The Next Big Things in Tech is not just a look around the corner—it's a look around the corner after that,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “These are the products and ideas that will define technological innovation for the rest of this decade and beyond—and solve some of the world's most pressing issues. We are thrilled to honor the organizations that are making them a reality.”

About Fast Company:

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Fiskl Limited:

Fiskl is pioneering the future of business financial management with its AI-driven platform, empowering small businesses in over 200 countries. By delivering cutting-edge technology that simplifies and automates financial tasks, Fiskl is setting a new standard in the industry and helping business owners around the world to unlock their full potential.

