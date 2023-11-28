Global corporate accommodation booking agent, Situ, acquires short-term rental technology company, Rentivo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global corporate accommodation booking agent, Situ, has announced the acquisition of the full technology stack of short-term rental company, Rentivo. This move aligns the professionally operated, short-term rental space occupied by Rentivo with the well-established global corporate housing and serviced apartment inventory of Situ.
The amalgamated platform created by Situ will provide a space for serviced apartment, home, and aparthotel operators to stand out from private hosts. It will allow them to showcase their properties to a clientele seeking accommodation that has been checked for quality and compliance, suitable for mid- and extended stays, as sought by the business travel, relocation, mobility, insurance, and government sectors.
Rentivo, best known for their property management and connectivity systems, has powerful content, pricing, and availability tools which connect with operators directly, which — now aligned with the Situ platform — allows Situ to offer one of the most extensive networks of diverse, quality, vetted accommodation in the extended-stay sector.
Speaking about the acquisition, Phil Stapleton, CEO and Founder of Situ, says, “It’s been my long-held ambition that Situ will become the data standard and repository for the professionally managed, extended stay sector. The acquisition of Rentivo brings us very close to that position. We want to be known by our global property partners as the single source to load inventory; by our industry partners such as travel and relocation management companies as the place to access inventory; and by our clients as their most trusted accommodation partner to find, book, and manage a wide and diverse range of quality extended stay housing, globally.”
Phil also highlights the advantages of this acquisition to corporate travel and relocation buyers, adding that, “Enquiries for properties outside of traditional corporate housing locations continue to increase, while stock diversity and availability remain barriers in core markets, so a widening of professionally managed inventory will be welcomed by the buying community.”
Richard Vaughton, CEO and Founder at Rentivo, goes on to say that, “The agreement with Situ represents an alignment in the evolving mid-term market segment, where the infusion of sophisticated technology for any company to operate is not just necessary, but vital. This is poised to yield substantial benefits, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and excellence.”
The alignment of Rentivo and Situ’s technology adds to the fast-growing range of Situ channel managers and property management software integrations, including Siteminder, STAAH, Rentals United, Avantio, Supercontrol, and more, making it easier than ever for professional operators of mid-term and extended stay accommodation to load their portfolios and gain exposure to corporate demand.
- ENDS -
For all Situ media enquiries contact either Tamara Edgar Tamara.edgar@staysitu.com or Jo Redman jo.redman@staysitu.com
About Situ
Situ – The Global Accommodation Agency, trusted extended stay accommodation experts to companies and organisations around the world.
We are specialists in sourcing and booking the right accommodation for our clients, making the whole process effortless through a combination of smart tech and hospitality-focused people. From one-off accommodation requirements to building global programmes, we always focus on delivering holistic commercial value.
Our well-established global portfolio of accommodation, spanning more than 145 countries, enables us to offer clients a single point of contact for safe, compliant, quality hospitality. Importantly – front doors that people can open and find a sense a home, no matter where their journey takes them.
www.staysitu.com
Tamara Edgar
The amalgamated platform created by Situ will provide a space for serviced apartment, home, and aparthotel operators to stand out from private hosts. It will allow them to showcase their properties to a clientele seeking accommodation that has been checked for quality and compliance, suitable for mid- and extended stays, as sought by the business travel, relocation, mobility, insurance, and government sectors.
Rentivo, best known for their property management and connectivity systems, has powerful content, pricing, and availability tools which connect with operators directly, which — now aligned with the Situ platform — allows Situ to offer one of the most extensive networks of diverse, quality, vetted accommodation in the extended-stay sector.
Speaking about the acquisition, Phil Stapleton, CEO and Founder of Situ, says, “It’s been my long-held ambition that Situ will become the data standard and repository for the professionally managed, extended stay sector. The acquisition of Rentivo brings us very close to that position. We want to be known by our global property partners as the single source to load inventory; by our industry partners such as travel and relocation management companies as the place to access inventory; and by our clients as their most trusted accommodation partner to find, book, and manage a wide and diverse range of quality extended stay housing, globally.”
Phil also highlights the advantages of this acquisition to corporate travel and relocation buyers, adding that, “Enquiries for properties outside of traditional corporate housing locations continue to increase, while stock diversity and availability remain barriers in core markets, so a widening of professionally managed inventory will be welcomed by the buying community.”
Richard Vaughton, CEO and Founder at Rentivo, goes on to say that, “The agreement with Situ represents an alignment in the evolving mid-term market segment, where the infusion of sophisticated technology for any company to operate is not just necessary, but vital. This is poised to yield substantial benefits, marking a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation and excellence.”
The alignment of Rentivo and Situ’s technology adds to the fast-growing range of Situ channel managers and property management software integrations, including Siteminder, STAAH, Rentals United, Avantio, Supercontrol, and more, making it easier than ever for professional operators of mid-term and extended stay accommodation to load their portfolios and gain exposure to corporate demand.
- ENDS -
For all Situ media enquiries contact either Tamara Edgar Tamara.edgar@staysitu.com or Jo Redman jo.redman@staysitu.com
About Situ
Situ – The Global Accommodation Agency, trusted extended stay accommodation experts to companies and organisations around the world.
We are specialists in sourcing and booking the right accommodation for our clients, making the whole process effortless through a combination of smart tech and hospitality-focused people. From one-off accommodation requirements to building global programmes, we always focus on delivering holistic commercial value.
Our well-established global portfolio of accommodation, spanning more than 145 countries, enables us to offer clients a single point of contact for safe, compliant, quality hospitality. Importantly – front doors that people can open and find a sense a home, no matter where their journey takes them.
www.staysitu.com
Tamara Edgar
Situ
+441392690079 ext.
tamara.edgar@staysitu.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube