Sydney’s licensing regulations limit some short-stay accommodation but exclude serviced apartments
EINPresswire.com/ -- As in other key cities across the world, Sydney is defining its regulations to include limits on the number of days short-term accommodation can be rented in residential properties.
Sydney now has legislation that differentiates between hosted and non-hosted accommodation, comparable to regulations in New York City. However, in Sydney, approved tourist and visitor accommodation development including bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels, camping grounds, caravan parks – and notably, serviced apartments – are not required to be compliant and can also continue to be listed on digital booking platforms.
Availability remains strong within the corporate short-term rental sector, with increased travel post-pandemic undiminished. Overall, the strength of the market does not show any sign of slowing down in Sydney and in other key cities in Australia.
Serviced apartments are gaining traction in Sydney. Excluded from the limits placed on other short-stay residential accommodation and popular with travellers wanting more space, these factors together are driving investment into the residential extended-stay serviced apartment product.
For more on current factors, including legislation, that are impacting the supply of short-term rental accommodation and how this is affecting the extended-stay sector in ten global locations, including Sydney, please see the white paper released by Situ, the global extended-stay accommodation agency. The paper is based on recent research with industry leaders and accommodation partners across Situ’s global supply chain.
Phil Stapleton, Situ’s Founder and CEO says, “Whether short- or long-term accommodation is required, and wherever in the world it is needed, it is becoming increasingly evident that there are similar challenges around changing regulatory environments presenting themselves in each market. Even greater collaboration across the sector would be welcome. By promoting a better understanding among a broader audience, we will position the sector favourably to avoid limitations as the industry continues to grow.”
“Each location has its own nuances and challenges right now,” says Rebecca Gonzaga, Situ’s Managing Director. “Thankfully, we have the understanding, expertise, resources, and capability to guide our clients through these to secure quality accommodation that meets their requirements.”
Situ has an extensive range of accommodation options worldwide, with over 10,000 accommodation partners, 32,000 buildings, and over 219,000 front doors, spread across more than 2,500 locations in over 140 countries. Please see www.staysitu.com or contact one of Situ’s team.
Tamara Edgar
