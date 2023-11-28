Medical Tubing Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Industry Report 2023-2030
The Medical Tubing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
Medical tubing serves a diverse range of applications, enabling clinicians to administer fluids, utilize medical devices, and facilitate the flow of both gas and liquids. It has evolved into an indispensable and foundational tool in the contemporary healthcare and medical industry. The growth of the medical tubing market is propelled by the rising incidence of medical conditions and disorders, including cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, urological, among others, underscoring the crucial role these tubes play in modern medical practices.
Tubing serves pivotal roles in medical applications such as intravenous (IV) administration and ventilator support, providing essential pathways for access devices and serving as a delivery method for various medical devices. In cardiovascular disorders, catheters play a crucial role in catheterization procedures, enabling the examination of disease conditions, identification of narrowed blood vessels, measurement of pressure and oxygen levels in different parts of the heart, assessing pump function, conducting biopsies, diagnosing congenital heart deformities, and identifying issues with heart valves.
The medical tubing industry employs a wide array of materials, including plastic, rubber, metal, and glass, to fulfill diverse medical requirements. The critical performance properties of medical tubes, including flexibility, durability, hardness, and abrasion resistance, are instrumental in driving the growth of the medical tubing market.
Market Dynamics
Surgical methodologies, encompassing laparoscopic, endoscopic, thoracoscopic surgeries, among others, utilize thin tubes equipped with attached cameras and small surgical instruments for insertion into the patient's body during procedures. This surge in demand for thin tubes significantly contributes to the overall growth of the medical tubing market. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced robotic surgery systems by healthcare and medical institutions has amplified the need for medical tubing.
The rising prevalence of medical conditions and diseases, including asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across various age groups, has led to an increased demand for respiratory equipment like cannulas to aid patients with breathing difficulties. In such applications, tubes are inserted through the vocal cords above the trachea, with the other end connected to a ventilator, facilitating improved breathing for patients. Additionally, the geriatric population grappling with various urological disorders utilizes catheters for the collection of urinary drainage from the bladder, further contributing to the expansion of the medical tubing market.
Market Segmentation
By Polymer Type
Silicone
Polyolefins
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polycarbonates
Fluoropolymers
Others
By Application Type
Bulk Disposable Tubing
Drug Delivery Systems
Catheters
Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment
Market Key Players
Major players are W.L.Gore & Associates , Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Teleflex, Optinova, Lubrizol (Vesta), Nordson Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products, Putnam Plastics, Raumedic and Tekni-Plex.
