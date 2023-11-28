Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,892 in the last 365 days.

Graphene Battery Market Size, Share, Value and Industry Report 2023-2030

Research Report

DataM Intelligence

Graphene Battery Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030

Graphene Battery Market is estimated to reach US$ YY billion by 2030”
— DataM Intelligence
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATE AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphene Battery Market Size
The Graphene Battery Market size was worth US$ YY billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ YY billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

A graphene battery comprises two electrodes and an electrolyte solution to facilitate ion transfer. The key distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of one or both electrodes. Graphene, known for its superior electrical conductivity, enables faster-charging cells capable of delivering exceptionally high currents.

Graphene batteries also boast a slim and compact design compared to conventional counterparts, resulting in smaller and thinner devices or providing larger capacities. Despite the notable advantages of graphene batteries, lithium-ion batteries maintain a commendable safety record, with few major incidents involving faulty products.

The versatility of graphene batteries has led to their widespread application across various industries, including automotive, electronics, and energy, owing to their distinct advantages over other battery technologies.

Download a Free PDF Sample - https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/graphene-battery-market

Market Dynamics

The graphene battery market grapples with the significant challenge of the high cost associated with graphene material. Manufacturers place a paramount focus on achieving material consistency and controlling production costs. The cost factor has been pivotal since the commercial introduction of graphene, with current prices ranging between $67,000 and $200,000 per ton.

Despite these challenges, the increasing commercialization of graphene is anticipated to bring about price stability in the coming years. Several prominent companies worldwide have expressed interest in graphene batteries. Notably, GAC Group has adopted fast-charging graphene batteries in its Aion V vehicles since September 2021. However, the production of industrial-scale graphene encounters various challenges, primarily stemming from technological immaturity in the field. This immaturity hampers mass production efforts, posing obstacles in the widespread adoption of graphene in various industries.

For more detailed information - https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/graphene-battery-market

Market Segmentation

By Type
Lithium-Ion
Lithium-Sulfur
Lithium-Metal
Metal-Air
Supercapacitor
Form
Powder
Dispersion
Spin Coated Film

By End User
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Robotics

Market Key Players
Major players are Samsung SDI, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., China Carbon Graphite Group, Cabot Corporation, Nanotek Energy, Inc., ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd, Graphene NanoChem, Global Graphene Group, Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd.

SAI KIRAN
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877 441 4866
info@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Graphene Battery Market Size, Share, Value and Industry Report 2023-2030

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more