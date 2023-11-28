Graphene Battery Market Size, Share, Value and Industry Report 2023-2030
Graphene Battery Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030
Graphene Battery Market is estimated to reach US$ YY billion by 2030
The Graphene Battery Market size was worth US$ YY billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ YY billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
A graphene battery comprises two electrodes and an electrolyte solution to facilitate ion transfer. The key distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of one or both electrodes. Graphene, known for its superior electrical conductivity, enables faster-charging cells capable of delivering exceptionally high currents.
Graphene batteries also boast a slim and compact design compared to conventional counterparts, resulting in smaller and thinner devices or providing larger capacities. Despite the notable advantages of graphene batteries, lithium-ion batteries maintain a commendable safety record, with few major incidents involving faulty products.
The versatility of graphene batteries has led to their widespread application across various industries, including automotive, electronics, and energy, owing to their distinct advantages over other battery technologies.
Market Dynamics
The graphene battery market grapples with the significant challenge of the high cost associated with graphene material. Manufacturers place a paramount focus on achieving material consistency and controlling production costs. The cost factor has been pivotal since the commercial introduction of graphene, with current prices ranging between $67,000 and $200,000 per ton.
Despite these challenges, the increasing commercialization of graphene is anticipated to bring about price stability in the coming years. Several prominent companies worldwide have expressed interest in graphene batteries. Notably, GAC Group has adopted fast-charging graphene batteries in its Aion V vehicles since September 2021. However, the production of industrial-scale graphene encounters various challenges, primarily stemming from technological immaturity in the field. This immaturity hampers mass production efforts, posing obstacles in the widespread adoption of graphene in various industries.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Lithium-Ion
Lithium-Sulfur
Lithium-Metal
Metal-Air
Supercapacitor
Form
Powder
Dispersion
Spin Coated Film
By End User
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial Robotics
Market Key Players
Major players are Samsung SDI, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., China Carbon Graphite Group, Cabot Corporation, Nanotek Energy, Inc., ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd, Graphene NanoChem, Global Graphene Group, Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd.
