BPM Software Developer FlowCentric Technologies appoints DnA Digital Technologies as Distributor in Europe
Driving Business Efficiency Across Continents
We are eager to evolve our longstanding partnership with FlowCentric Technologies, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer-centric business solutions.”PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlowCentric Technologies is delighted to announce the appointment of DnA Digital Technologies as its distributor for the European market. This strategic partnership aims to enhance business software solutions for organisations across the continent.
DnA Digital Technologies, a prominent distributor and integrator of cutting-edge digital business management solutions, brings extensive experience and a customer-centric approach to the digital solution space. FlowCentric Technologies, renowned for its innovative business process management solutions, has entered into this partnership to provide robust business management solutions for organisations operating in Europe.
The collaboration between FlowCentric Technologies and DnA Digital Technologies is poised to offer enhanced efficiency, scalability, and process optimisation to businesses across various industries. Under this distribution agreement, FlowCentric Technologies grants DnA Digital Technologies the rights to distribute its business process automation products in continental Europe.
With FlowCentric Technologies' formidable technology and solution portfolio, DnA Digital Technologies and their channel partners will empower European businesses to streamline their operations, improve productivity, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Alfred Pawson, Director of Digital Transformation & Innovation at DnA Digital Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, saying, "We are eager to evolve our longstanding partnership with FlowCentric Technologies, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and customer-centric business solutions. This collaboration will enable us and our channel partners to offer clients powerful business process automation tools, enabling them to achieve operational excellence and drive digital transformation."
The distribution agreement aligns seamlessly with DnA Digital Technologies' vision to provide comprehensive, end-to-end digital business management solutions, that meet the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age. By incorporating the distribution of FlowCentric Technologies' innovative products into their portfolio, DnA Digital Technologies solidifies its position as a trusted leader in the digital distribution space.
Odette Pieters, Chief Operating Officer from FlowCentric Technologies remarked, "We are excited to continue and enhance our partnership with DnA Digital Technologies and leverage their extensive distribution network and expertise within Europe. Together we aim to improve the way businesses approach digital transformation, empowering them to streamline their processes, enhance productivity, and achieve sustainable growth."
Both companies are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and ensuring a seamless transition for existing and future channel partners and customers. This collaboration will bring forth a range of advantages for DnA Digital Technologies' channel partners and customers, including enhanced technical support, tailored solutions, and ongoing innovation.
If you are based in Europe and interested in becoming a referrer-, reseller-, implementation- or ISV partner, please contact DnA Digital Technologies to find out more.
For all other regions, please contact FlowCentric Technologies to access our enhanced technical support, tailored solutions, and ongoing innovation for your success.
About FlowCentric Technologies: FlowCentric Technologies specialises in business process management and automation solutions that enhance the efficiency, productivity, and agility of businesses. Their solutions help organisations streamline processes, reduce costs, and achieve sustainable growth.
About DnA Digital Technologies: DnA Digital Technologies is a leading distributor of innovative digital solutions, serving the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. With a customer-centric approach, DnA Digital Technologies offers cutting-edge products and services designed to drive growth, optimise processes, and enable businesses to thrive in the digital era.
