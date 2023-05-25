FlowCentric Mining Technology Introduces Heatshield for Spontaneous Combustion in Mining Sector
FlowCentric Mining Technology, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the mining industry, is delighted to announce the launch of FlowCentric Heatshield TM, a ground-breaking product designed to tackle the persistent and hazardous issue of spontaneous combustion in mining operations.
— Jacques Wessels, CEO of FlowCentric Mining Technology
"We are thrilled to introduce our product, FlowCentric Heatshield, to the mining sector as a game-changing solution for combatting spontaneous combustion," said Jacques Wessels, CEO of FlowCentric Mining Technology.
Spontaneous combustion is a significant challenge faced by the global mining sector, particularly in coal mines, explained Wessels. When coal comes into contact with oxygen, the oxidation process begins, generating heat. If the dissipation rate is slower than the heat evolution, the temperature within the coal pile can reach the ignition point, leading to fires.
"These fires not only cause financial losses due to coal stock depletion but also pose serious risks to infrastructure, the environment, human lives, and property," said Wessels. "With the release of FlowCentric Heatshield, we hope to witness a swift adoption and a significant improvement in fire prevention and control measures in the mining industry."
Heatshield offers both proactive and reactive treatment methods to address spontaneous combustion. In the proactive treatment stage, Heatshield is applied before the oxidation process begins, preventing the accumulation of heat and gases that can lead to ignition. In the reactive treatment stage, when coal oxidation has already started and the environment is heated to the point of ignition, Heatshield can be applied to slow down and extinguish the combustion.
Unlike many traditional management methods, Heatshield takes a unique approach by creating a flexible layer that seals off the coal from oxygen without causing damage to the coal. This process effectively suffocates existing fires and prevents further ignition, providing a sustainable solution to prevent the oxidation process and reduce fire hazards in the future.
FlowCentric Mining goes beyond offering a product; they provide comprehensive services to address the control and prevention of combustion. By adhering to well-defined operating procedures, their team identifies the type and intensity of coal combustion and the associated risks. This enables them to determine the most suitable application methodology, materials, equipment, and resources required to effectively reduce and eliminate the impact of such incidents.
Heatshield can be prepared on-site or pre-mixed in South Africa and transported to the desired location in containers. The product retains its liquid form, providing a shelf life of up to two months from the blending stage at the production plant. If necessary, it can also be stored in storage tanks for an extended period.
The service delivery model of FlowCentric Mining prioritises the safe and efficient delivery of the product to affected areas. Their deployment methodology includes all the necessary equipment and resources to ensure optimal treatment without compromising the safety of personnel involved in the process.
The treatment process involves repeated application of Heatshield over 1 to 2 days until the fire is extinguished. By sealing the affected area from generated heat and depriving it of oxygen, Heatshield effectively controls and eliminates the fire hazard. In cases where additional combustion control is required, problem areas are identified and cooled using specific combustion control chemicals to enhance heat resistance. Heatshield is then reapplied until the fire is fully under control.
FlowCentric Mining Technology remains committed to driving innovation and providing sustainable solutions to the mining industry. By introducing Heatshield, the company aims to revolutionise the way spontaneous combustion is managed and prevented, ensuring the safety and productivity of mining operations worldwide.
For more information about FlowCentric Heatshield TM and its applications in the mining industry, please visit https://flowcentric-mining.com/heatshield/
Heather McDade
FlowCentric Mining Technology
+27 10 020 4488
talk2us@flowcentric-mining.com
FlowCentric Heatshield for Spontaneous Combustion Prevention