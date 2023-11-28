Quickpay Funding Partners with AscendTMS to Help Freight Brokers Improve Efficiency and Boost Cash Flow
Financial and technological solutions to help freight brokers and carriers succeed in this down market.
We are excited to partner with AscendTMS and provide our logistics clients the best transportation management system available, helping them not only survive but thrive in this down market.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quickpay Funding, a leading provider of invoice factoring services, announced today they have partnered with AscendTMS, the world’s number one rated transportation management software (TMS), to help their clients manage every aspect of their daily freight operations. This partnership promises to be a game-changer in the transportation industry, as it equips freight brokers and carriers with the financial and technological tools they need to navigate a challenging freight market successfully.
— Juan Estrada
Quickpay Funding’s clients receive the working capital they need to support and grow their business, and now with AscendTMS they’ll be able to manage that growth with the same TMS technology used by the world’s largest logistics companies.
In a move that underlines Quickpay Funding's commitment to supporting the trucking industry, the company will be providing their qualifying clients with a completely free Premium subscription to AscendTMS for a full year. As the industry grapples with one of the most significant recessions in decades, this offer can be a lifeline for freight brokers and carriers needing to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
“At Quickpay Funding, our goal is to support our clients’ businesses and help them achieve consistent growth, no matter the market conditions”, said Juan Estrada, CEO of Quickpay Funding. “We are excited to partner with AscendTMS and provide our logistics clients the best transportation management system available, helping them not only survive but thrive in this down market.”
With the freight industry facing unprecedented challenges, the integration of Quickpay Funding's financial support with AscendTMS's advanced transportation management software is poised to provide much-needed relief to freight companies seeking to enhance their efficiency and resilience.
“We’re thrilled Quickpay Funding has joined our network . . . giving away the #1 Rated TMS to boost customer retention and reduce invoice fraud,” said Tim Higham, President of AscendTMS. “By providing AscendTMS at no cost, Quickpay Funding’s clients are given the latest and greatest in both TMS software and funding solutions, helping them get invoices funded same day and run every part of logistics business in one easy-to-use, cloud based TMS platform." Higham continued, “In the time since our “soft launch” with Quickpay, our mutual clients are seeing lower costs and increased profits, while much of the SMB broker and carrier market are feeling the effects of the softest spot market we’ve seen in several years.”
This partnership presents an exciting opportunity for freight brokers and carriers to streamline their operations and navigate the challenges of the trucking industry with confidence. To learn more about how you can qualify for a free year of AscendTMS, contact Quickpay Funding at 1-844-261-FUND or visit their website quickpayfunding.com
About InMotion Global
InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.
About Quickpay Funding
Founded in 2015, Quickpay Funding is a leading invoice factoring company that provides fast and easy financing solutions to trucking companies as well as other industries. The Quickpay Funding team believes in teamwork, mutual support and helping each other out to provide best-in-class customer service and timely credit decisions. Finding ways to say “yes” to their clients, employees and shareholders is what is driving them to becoming a leader in the industry. The team is fully bilingual in English and Spanish, and the management team has extensive experience in logistics, transportation, factoring, trade finance, and credit services. Quickpay Funding provides small businesses with the capital needed to expand their business, make insurance and tax payments, meet payroll obligations, and shorten the turnaround of their accounts receivable. To learn more about how Quickpay Funding can contribute to the success of your business, visit quickpayfunding.com.
Dean Wiltsey (Marketing Coordinator)
Quickpay Funding, LLC
+1 8442613863
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube