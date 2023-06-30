Quickpay Funding LLC promotes Veronica Beach to President and Chief Operating Officer
Veronica is co-founder of the company and has been a driving force behind Quickpay’s growth and success over the years.
Veronica’s hard work, dedication, expertise, and passion are unrivaled in the industry, and we are very fortunate to have her leading our business.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quickpay Funding LLC, a leading receivables finance and Fintech company today announced the promotion of Veronica Beach to President and Chief Operating Officer. In her role as President, Veronica will be responsible for the company’s operations, including all client relationships, portfolio, servicing, and management of the team. She is a voting member of the credit committee and will have full authority and decision making over all client portfolio matters. She will be reporting directly to the company’s Board of Directors.
— Juan Estrada
Veronica is co-founder of the company and has been a driving force behind Quickpay’s growth and success over the years. Most recently, she successfully led the execution of technology projects and operational initiatives to position Quickpay as a leading Fintech provider to Transportation, Logistics, Produce, Energy, and Service companies. Veronica’s focus on providing a best-in-class customer experience is unmatched in the factoring industry. Her passion for service has earned Quickpay a great reputation as a client focused company that provides best in class support. Examples of her creativity include the launching of the first 24/7/365 funding service in the factoring industry, relying on the flexibility of Real Time Payments and other payment methods. This year, she was named as one of the Top Women in Asset Based Lending, placing her amongst 50 of the most prominent women from across the industry. In addition, Quickpay was recognized as one of the Top Issuers of Real Time Payments in the Country for the year 2022, and the company achieved this distinction by processing more real time payments than any other factoring company or financial institution in the country. This was a key initiative led and executed by Veronica and her team.
“Veronica’s hard work, dedication, expertise, and passion are unrivaled in the industry, and we are very fortunate to have her leading our business”, said Juan Estrada, Chief Executive Officer of Quickpay. “Having Veronica manage our growing operations team and portfolio of clients will allow me to concentrate my efforts on more strategic and revenue generating opportunities while maintaining close oversight over the risk, finance, and administration of the company”, said Mr. Estrada. “We are well positioned for success and are undergoing a transformational process to become a leading B-to-B Fintech company in the country. There is nobody else in the whole factoring industry in the verticals that we finance with the skills, knowledge, and hands-on-experience that Veronica brings to our team. We are very lucky to have her leading our team and this well-deserved promotion to President will allow her to run and operate the business while working closely with our clients, employees, management, and key vendors.”
Veronica’s promotion is also public recognition to the company’s commitment to diversity as she becomes the first Micro-Islander and Minority Female to be named to such a high-profile position in this country. “We are very proud for our commitment to our core values, and we do our very best to operate with integrity and transparency in all areas of the business”, said Juan. “Veronica’s extreme transparency, honesty, and integrity are great examples to follow by the whole industry and we appreciate having her leading our team. Her success speaks for itself, and she is a great example for new generations to follow on hard work and dedication.”
About Quickpay Funding
Founded in 2015, Quickpay Funding LLC provides small and medium-sized businesses with the funds they need for success. The Quickpay team believes in diversity, teamwork, honesty, transparency, mutual support and helping each other out to provide best-in-class customer service and timely credit decisions. Finding ways to say “yes” to their clients, employees and shareholders is what is driving them to become a leader in the industry. In addition to funding through real-time payments, Quickpay offers a range of financial services, including invoice factoring, short term and working capital loans, fuel advances, equipment finance, and more. By leveraging technology to offer fast and efficient financial solutions to their clients, they are widely recognized as a fast-growing B-to-B Fintech company. Their commitment to innovation and a customer-focused approach has helped them become a trusted partner for many businesses looking for faster payment on their open accounts receivable. The team is fully bilingual in English and Spanish, and the management team has extensive experience in logistics, transportation, factoring, trade finance, and credit services. Quickpay provides small businesses with the capital needed to expand their business, make insurance, registrations, and tax payments, meet payroll obligations, and shorten the turnaround of their accounts receivable.
For more information about Quickpay Funding LLC and their financial services, please visit their website at quickpayfunding.com
###
Dean Wiltsey (Marketing Coordinator)
Quickpay Funding, LLC
+1 844-261-3863
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok