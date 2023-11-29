East Asia Video Game Markets to Surpass $30 billion in Revenue
Korea will lead PC games market, while Chinese Taipei will have highest percentage of gamers per population
Niko Partners, the world's leading market research firm covering video games and esports in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, today announced the results of its latest findings on the three East Asian video game markets: Japan, Korea, and Chinese Taipei. Niko forecasts that PC and mobile gaming in the region will have modest growth for the next 5 years amid ageing population and the sluggish economy.
— Lisa Hanson
Key takeaways from the three market reports include:
• Niko Partners projects the East Asia PC and mobile game markets will generate $29.8 billion in 2023, reaching $30.8 billion in 2027.
• East Asia gamers will increase from 108.3 million in 2023 to 110.6 million in 2027, growing by 0.6% amid demographic implosion.
• Japan remains a gaming powerhouse and the world's third largest video game market. Japan contributes more than 60% of total games revenue in the region. More than half of total East Asia gamers are also based in Japan.
• Domestic console games revenue in Japan is expected to reach more than $3 billion in 2027.
• Korea dominates the PC games market both by revenue and gamers. The Korean games market generate over 55% of total East Asia games revenue, while Korean PC gamers represent more than 45% of the total East Asia PC gamers.
• 42.7% of Korean PC gamers spend some of their time playing at internet cafe (PC Bang), the highest share in Asia-10.
• Chinese Taipei leads in terms of the share of population who are gamers, with more than 56% of the population being gamers, ahead of Japan and Korea.
Other notable findings include:
• Further consolidation in the Japanese games industry as more Japanese games approved by China's National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA).
• Esports-related titles contribute to Korea’s games revenue with League of Legends one of the most popular esports titles in Korea.
• Indie game studios and VTubers are among the major drivers of the Chinese Taipei’s game industry.
“Japan, Korea and Chinese Taipei are powerhouse games markets in Asia, and in the world. Not only are they home to avid gamers, but game companies headquartered in these countries are well known for high quality games and hardware. One key aspect in Japan has been unlocking the market for esports, which has contributed to greater success of esports titles, which typically generate strong revenue for their developers and publishers” said Lisa Hanson, CEO and President of Niko Partners. “We believe East Asian markets will continue to shape global gaming for years to come.”
Niko’s East Asia Market Reports complete Niko’s Asia-10 Games Market Report Series, which is preceded by the India Games Market Report in September 2023 and SEA-6 Games Market Reports in October 2023. The Asia-10 Report series covers both the emerging and established video game markets in the Asia region, offering a comprehensive look for game companies to identify lucrative markets to tap into.
Each market report has 75+ slides and includes a comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2027 by games segment, key data on game publishers, games rankings, growth drivers, and trends. This includes details on esports, product distribution, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, and qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, spending, and behavior. The methodology includes a survey of more than 2,400 gamers in the region. Contact us for more information on our methodology for our ongoing market intelligence services and reports.
For more information, please visit nikopartners.com/east-asia-games-market-reports
ABOUT NIKO PARTNERS
Niko Partners is the world’s leading market research firm covering video games and esports in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Leveraging unmatched local expertise with a global perspective, Niko Partners delivers the most in-depth market intelligence on the world’s fastest-growing regions. With our deeper understanding of these markets, game developers, publishers, investors, and suppliers can make smarter business decisions with the utmost confidence. Our detailed reports, subscription insights, and custom consulting services dig into the details of nuanced, complex markets, empowering firms with a stake in the video game and esports ecosystems to make the right moves for their organizations. Coverage areas include East Asia (Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei), China, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam), India, and MENA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt in North Africa). The company is based in Silicon Valley, with offices in Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, and London. Learn more at www.nikopartners.com.
Lisa Hanson
Niko Partners, Inc.
+1 415-269-7303
