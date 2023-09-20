India is the Fastest Growing Video Game Market in Asia
Latest In-Depth Market Report Projects 641 million gamers by 2027
As the fastest growing video games market in Asia by both revenue and total gamers, it is important for gaming and esports companies to understand the opportunities and challenges of the India market.”SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Niko Partners, the world’s leading market research firm covering video games and esports in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, today announced that India is the fastest growing gamer market in Asia, with more than 641 million people projected to be playing video games on a regular basis by 2027. This data is just a small part of the newly released 79-page 2023 Niko Partners India Games Market report, that includes Niko’s proprietary market model and 5-year forecast through 2027, along with qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, behavior and usage for mobile, PC, console games.
— Lisa Hanson
Insights from the research show that total gamers in India are forecasted to surge a remarkable 343% between 2017 and 2027, significantly higher than China’s 21% projected growth in the same time period. 71.8% of gamers in India also engage with esports in some capacity and 43% of total gamers are women. In addition to mentioning fast-growing international companies in India such as Krafton, Garena, and Riot Games, other notable domestic game companies are mentioned such as Gametion, Nazara and Loco.
“As the fastest growing video games market in Asia by both revenue and total gamers, it is important for gaming and esports companies to understand the opportunities and challenges of the India market,” said Lisa Hanson, CEO of Niko Partners. “India has significant room and momentum to grow, with more people having access to the internet and more people willing to play games as well as spend money on them. One key factor in revenue generation is localizing your game for the market.”
Key takeaways from the India Games Market Report include:
• Niko Partners projects India video games revenue across all platforms forecast to reach $868 million in 2023, up 21.2% YoY.
India’s video game market is forecast to reach $1.6 billion in 2027, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 17.2%.
• The number of gamers in India across all platforms is forecast to reach 444 million in 2023, up 12.1% YoY.
The number of gamers across all platforms in India is forecast to reach 641.2 million in 2027, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 10.1%.
• India is a mobile first market with 96.8% of total gamers playing on a smartphones or tablets.
• 31% of the 444.4 million gamers will spend on video games in 2023, with annual ARPPU reaching $6.38
• The return of BGMI and Free Fire are positive signs for the industry and foreign game companies looking to enter the market.
The India Games Market report has 79 slides and includes a comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2027 by games segment, growth drivers, key genres, and trends. The report provides details on esports, livestreaming, localization, payments, financial transaction events, and regulations. It also offers recommendations for companies looking to tap into the fastest growing video games market in Asia. Contact us for more information on our methodology for our ongoing market intelligence services and reports.
For more information, please visit https://nikopartners.com/india-games-market-report/
ABOUT NIKO PARTNERS
Niko Partners is the world’s leading market research firm covering video games and esports in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Leveraging unmatched local expertise with a global perspective, Niko Partners delivers the most in-depth market intelligence on the world’s fastest-growing regions. With our deeper understanding of these markets, game developers, publishers, investors, and suppliers can make smarter business decisions with the utmost confidence. Our detailed reports, subscription insights, and custom consulting services dig into the details of nuanced, complex markets, empowering firms with a stake in the video game and esports ecosystems to make the right moves for their organizations. Coverage areas include East Asia (Japan, S. Korea, Chinese Taipei), China, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam), India, and MENA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt in North Africa). The company is based in Silicon Valley, with offices in Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, and London. Learn more at www.nikopartners.com
Lisa Hanson
Niko Partners, Inc.
+1 415-269-7303
email us here