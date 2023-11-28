7 Powerful Speakers Announced for Thought Leader Talks Toronto
7 new speakers are bringing inspiration to Toronto at the next Thought Leader Talks event
This was my third time attending. I love the speakers and I'm in awe of how Elayna makes it all run like clockwork. What I love most is how we all come together, listen, connect, and lift each other.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After its massive success in June 2023, the Thought Leader Talks event is coming back to the Toronto Public Library, bringing 7 new speakers - and perspectives - to the stage.
— Janette Alcala, Writer and Entrepreneur
“Each of these powerful speakers has been putting so much effort and energy in delivering an inspiring 7-minute talk, packed with stories and ideas that will positively impact the community and the world at large,” explained Elayna Fernández, event organizer, curator, and Certified Speaker Coach.
The lineup includes:
Carmen Theobald, Founder, Director, and Lead Facilitator at Horse Sense North, will share “3 Steps to Empower Your True Self and Find Wellness.”
Lance Knaub, #1 Breakthrough Burnout Visionary and Strategist for Entrepreneurs and Best Selling Author, will be teaching attendees “How to Master Your Mind and Create Your Dream Life.”
Sherril Harris, Emotional Intelligence Expert, Dynamic Life and Leadership Coach, and Sorceress of Solutions, will share her expertise about “How to Decode Powerful Messages in Workplace Meltdowns.”
Dr. Mireille Vega, Founder of VGAM Biome and Ethical Creator of the Award Winning GO2 duo, Skin Scientist and Simplifier of Life - Revolutionizing Skincare ONE HUMAN SKIN® at a time- who will discuss “Why Your Skincare Routine is Doing More Harm Than Good.”
Morgan Englund, Firefighter/Paramedic turned Singer/Songwriter, Sound Meditation and Healing Facilitator, will reveal “The One Simple Shift that Can Heal and Unite Humanity.”
Rebecca Bitton, Award-winning Brand Consultant and Mental Well-being Coach, Educator, and Speaker will be uncovering “How to Break Free from Your Fear of Failure.”
Jenifer Joy, Professional Unicorn and Classical Saxophone Ambassador, will speak about “How to Source and Sharing Joy Through Music” and delight the audience with a moving performance.
In addition to these inspiring and impactful speakers, the event will highlight Kiu Rezvanifar, as the community speaker. Kiu is a Communication Enthusiast, Marketing Strategist, Relationship Builder, and Community Engagement Expert, and the Founder of K V C Communications Group.
Thought Leader Talks is an intimate 4-hour multi-speaker event that gathers authors, coaches, consultants, community leaders, corporate leaders, educators, speakers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who is seeking to be inspired, learn strategies and tools that will make a difference in their business and personal lives, and connect with like-minded and heart-minded professionals.
Past Thought Leader Talks paid speakers include Mary Cheyne, Mariah & Byron Edgington, Jossie Haines, Mary Ottman, Alicia Shelly, Preethi Srinivas, Eliana Fernández, Ahaumna AhmaYah, Jacquie Chandler, Leslie Levito, Terri Lonowski, Kimberly Parry, Jacquelyn Rodriguez, Robert L. Gatis, Reinhard Klett, Judi Nelson, Linn McKeown, Stephanie Shaffer, Stela Roznovan, Dr. Julie Radlauer-Doerfler, Katie Nguyen, MD, Maria Lentzou, Katherine Lizardo, Yarona Boster, Dr. Liz Bataille, Debbie Sharp, Dr. Melina Roberts, Paul Vragel, Alejandra Valenzuela, Kim Urbanek, and Molly Grubbs. You may watch their talks on the Thought Leader Talks YouTube channel https://youtube.com/@thoughtleadertalks.
Thought Leader Talks will be held at the Toronto Reference Library, which is located at 789 Yonge Street Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will take place on Saturday, December 16th, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm EDT.
Tickets to the Thought Leader Talks, while they last, are available on Eventbrite. For more details and to attend, visit https://bit.ly/tlt-toronto-1216
ABOUT Thought-Leader
The Thought-Leader's mission is to impact the world through bright ideas. We achieve that by providing speaking and business training to thought leaders with impactful messages that transform people and communities in the areas of relationships, health, and wealth. We are committed to developing programs to help thought leaders learn the ins and outs of becoming a public speaker, master their message, and get it out into the world, where it belongs.
For more information, visit thought-leader.com.
ABOUT Dr. Elayna Fernández
A 4-time TEDx Speaker, TEDx Organizer, and Certified Speaker Coach, Fernández has spoken on prestigious stages around the world and has served as an advisor to leading brands and to some of the most renowned transformational leaders of our time. She’s passionate about helping aspiring entrepreneurs turn their painful stories into passive streams of income.
Elayna was recently named one of the 125 Top Impactful Leaders to Know worldwide by SUCCESS Magazine. Her work has been featured on FORBES, WSJ, Inc., Authority Magazine, NBC, ABC, CBS, Yahoo! CNN, The Huffington Post, Univision, Telemundo, LATINA, Good Morning America, Real Leaders, and other national and international media. She’s a contributing writer for Entrepreneur Magazine.
For more information, visit thepositivemom.com/keynote-speaker and follow her @thepositivemom.
ABOUT Sharon Zehavi
Sharon Zehavi is an award-winning speaker and international branding & marketing strategist. She is the creator of “Sex Up Your Brand”, supporting small business owners, and the co-founder of “360 Start-up Partners”, helping early-stage start-ups with their investor and user acquisition.
Sharon is a best-selling author, TV host, and producer, a master speaker-coach (she has coached hundreds of international speakers for multiple professional stages), and is a well-known female-empowerment motivational speaker herself. Sharon had the privilege to share a stage with celebrities like Brooke Shields, Vince Vaughn, Jason Alexander, Michael Douglas, Russell Peters, Jay Abraham, and more. For more information, visit sexupyourbrand.com.
