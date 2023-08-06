Thought Leader Talks Features Impactful Female Speakers at DFW Event
Thought Leader Talks organizer, Dr. Elayna Fernandez, announces an impactful female speaker lineup at the upcoming DFW event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Thought Leader is so good at bringing together amazing talent and ideas.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought-Leader Talks is coming back to Fort Worth and featured speakers have been just revealed.
— Jody Moore, Podcaster, Author, and Coach
Thought Leader Talks is an intimate 4-hour multi-speaker gathering, ideal for authors, coaches, consultants, community leaders, corporate leaders, parents, educators, speakers, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to connect with others, be inspired, and gain valuable skills in their business and personal lives.
Thought Leader Talks organizer, Elayna Fernández, who also serves as Speaker Coach, expressed: “This upcoming event will feature diverse women who will discuss thought-provoking topics with courage, power, and vulnerability. I am extremely proud of the work they have done.”
The Thought Leader Talks mission is to impact communities through bright ideas in the areas of health, wealth, and relationships. The featured speakers will be sharing 7-minute talks about race, gender, grief, neurodivergence, suicide, eating disorders, and much more.
The lineup includes:
Katie Nguyen, MD, a physician, feminine embodiment and empowerment coach, and transformational teacher and speaker, will discuss why “What Works for Men Doesn’t Work for Women.”
Yarona Boster, TEDx Speaker, Podcaster, and Certified Life Coach, will be teaching attendees her strategies for “Moving Forward with Loss.”
Corinna Fales, Writer, Editor, and founder of Corinna Fales Consulting, will talk about “What Babies Tell Us About Race, and What to Do About It.”
Dr. Liz Bataille, Multi-international Best-Selling Author and Founder/Medical Director at ARISE! Mind, Body, Spirit Healing Institute, will share a practical approach to “Launch Your Life into Hope, Healing, and Motivation Today.”
Maria Lentzou, Licensed Marriage And Family Therapist and founder of Authentic Movement SF, will be uncovering “The Missing Link to Wellbeing.”
Katherine Lizardo, Esq., chosen as the Dallas Metroplex community impact speaker, will share her talk titled, “ADHD Moms: How To Make ADHD P.O.P. And Delight In Control.”
In addition to these impactful stories and ideas from the main speakers, the event will feature Elyssa Fernández, a young author, filmmaker, and singer from the DFW area, who is also a TEDx speaker.
This transformational event will be held at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, which is located at 1701 Commerce Street Fort Worth, TX 76102, and it will take place on Saturday, August 26th, 2023, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm local time.
Past Thought Leader Talks keynote speakers include Mary Cheyne, Mariah & Byron Edgington, Jossie Haines, Mary Ottman, Alicia Shelly, Preethi Srinivas, Eliana Fernández, Ahaumna AhmaYah, Jacquie Chandler, Leslie Levito, Terri Lonowski, Kimberly Parry, Jacquelyn Rodriguez, Robert L. Gatis, Reinhard Klett, Judi Nelson, Linn McKeown, Stephanie Shaffer, Stela Roznovan, and Dr. Julie Radlauer-Doerfler. You may watch their talks on the Thought Leader Talks YouTube channel https://youtube.com/@thoughtleadertalks.
Tickets to the Thought Leader Talks are available, while they last, on Eventbrite. For more details or to attend, visit bit.ly/thoughtleadertalksFW826.
ABOUT Thought-Leader
The Thought-Leader mission is to impact the world through bright ideas. We achieve that by providing speaking and business training to thought leaders with impactful messages that transform people and communities in the areas of relationships, health, and wealth. We are committed to developing programs to help thought leaders learn the ins and outs of becoming a public speaker and master their message and get it out into the world, where it belongs.
For more information, visit thought-leader.com.
ABOUT Dr. Elayna Fernández
Known worldwide as the Positive MOM, Dr. Elayna Fernández is a bestselling author, internationally acclaimed storyteller, and an award-winning mompreneur.
Elayna helps aspiring mom entrepreneurs validate, craft, tell, and turn their painful stories into profitable streams of income.
A 3-time TEDx Speaker and a featured keynote speaker on prestigious stages around the world, Elayna weaves the tragedy, trauma, and turmoil she’s endured into her storytelling so her audiences can feel seen, safe, and supported.
For more information, visit thepositivemom.com/keynote-speaker and follow her @thepositivemom.
Lindsay Allinson
Thought Leader
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube