Global Spiritual Luminary Her Holiness Jagadguru Sai Maa to Present Public Darshan Dec. 17th in Marco Island, FL

Her Holiness Jagadguru Sai Maa Lakshmi Devi

The Public is Invited to Receive the Blessings of a Spiritual Luminary in This Gifted Event

MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a profound offering of grace, Her Holiness Sai Maa, a revered healer and humanitarian, will offer a transformative event: Public Darshan on Dec. 17th, noon, EST. This sacred gathering, held at the J.W. Marriott Marco Island, is a gateway to a higher state of being. Participants of all ages are invited to receive special blessings.

Public Darshan, an ancient practice, is a timeless gift Sai Maa bestows upon humanity. It holds the power to transcend limitations and guide individuals toward embracing their divinity.

Her Holiness Sai Maa, a beacon of love and compassion, embraces wisdom from diverse ancient and modern spiritual paths. As the first female Jagadguru in 2,700 years of the VishnuSwami Lineage in India, Maa symbolizes the rising of the Divine Feminine and unity. Sai Maa holds a Ph.D. in Spirituality and has shared platforms with luminaries like the Dalai Lama, Master Sha, and Dr. Mike Chan. Her teachings blend Eastern spirituality, Western therapy, and energetic mastery. Sai Maa focuses on alleviating human suffering and guiding individuals toward self-mastery, fostering a new era of love, compassion, service, and unity.

Sai Maa's gaze during Darshan is an intimate moment invoking one’s inherent divinity that leads participants into a space of pure light. Friends, family members, and those on a spiritual journey are encouraged to join and share in this gifted profound experience of awakening and activation.

Event Details:

Public Darshan

Date: Friday, Dec, 17. 2023

Time: Noon, EST

Venue: J.W. Marriott Hotel

400 S. Collier Blvd.

Gifted: (no cost)

For further information and registration, visit

https://awakenedlife.love/global-unity-gathering-23/

For information on Awakened Life and Sai Maa, visit us on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/saimaashakti

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWcmK6cewwQejAC4HbDkzqQ