Extraordinary "Marina" Exhibit Showcases Women Artists in Miami during Art Basel 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Miami Art Basel 2023 approaches, an exceptional exhibition is set to captivate attendees not within the confines of a gallery or fair, but in two distinct public spaces: the JP Morgan Chase building's lobby at 1450 Brickell Avenue and a local flowershop in Little Havana.
Presented by the Consulate of Spain in Miami and meticulously curated by Surfergirl Gallery, the exhibition unites ten exceptionally talented women artists from Spain under the unified theme of "Marina."
Drawing inspiration from the mesmerizing beauty and enigmatic chaos of the ocean, these artists offer an unparalleled collection that transcends traditional boundaries. Through their artwork, they evoke a profound narrative—viewing nature not as a garden but through a resolute feminine lens fixed upon the sea's essence.
"Marina," connotating "of the sea" in Spanish and doubling as a woman's name, encapsulates the essence of a safe harbor. The exhibition invites introspection on our treatment of both ourselves and the natural world. The dynamic relationship we share with the ocean mirrors our internal dynamics.
Exploring themes ranging from the profound to the mundane—addressing climate change and consumerism—the collection weaves a tapestry of diverse mediums. From oil on canvas, mixed media, and textile fine art to photography, acrylics, sculpture, poetry, and even cutting-edge expressions like NFTs and a virtual 3D gallery, these works beckon viewers to contemplate and immerse themselves in introspection. Can this metaphorical mermaid guide us back to our origins?
This groundbreaking exhibition introduces original and unique works by Paloma García-Cabanes, Angela Gómez Durán, Paloma Góngora, Constanza Laguna, Gloria Loizaga, Marcia Lorente Howell, Veronica Mar, Irene Marzo, María Ortega, and Jimena Roselly, making their debut in Miami's artistic landscape.
Exhibition Details:
● Where: 1450 Brickell Avenue, Downtown Miami.
● When: December 6 to 10, from 10 am to 6 pm daily; free and open to the public.
● Opening Reception: December 5 at 6 pm, generously sponsored by the Consulate of Spain in Miami, Familia Fernández Rivera wines from Spain, and featuring the Real Nifty collection curated by NFT luminary Carol Murphy.
The artistic wave continues with Surfergirl's captivating flowershop pop-up at 1165 SW 6th Street on December 7, from 6 pm until late. Presenting an array of works by Spanish Surfergirls, including Fares Micue, alongside American artists Candace Ceslow, Erika Ehrman, Beth Kent, Justine Miller, and Shana Roark, as well as Nigerian photographer Adaeze Okaro and Surferboy José Moñú.
Pop-Up Details:
● In collaboration with Studio 4's Archipelago exhibit by Cam Schimdt, Serena Spadaro's "What The Flower Oh My Garden" and James Paul Cheung's cashmere art scarves. Sponsored By: Santo Gusano mezcal and Real Nifty.
For additional information, kindly visit SurfergirlNY.com, RSVP on Eventbrite or contact aloha@surfergirlgallery.com.
Surfergirl stands as New York's pioneering gallery for emerging women artists, which doubles as an emotional branding firm and artvertising agency dedicated to advancing women and the arts. Follow @surfergirlny on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for ongoing updates and insights.
Henry Jones
Henry Jones
