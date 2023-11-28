California Has Removed 5,679 Encampments, Announces $300 Million in New Funding to Move People Out of Encampments

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Since July 1, 2021, California has cleared 5,679 encampments from the state right-of-way and now, the state is making nearly $300 million available to locals to help move even more individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness from encampments into housing. This new round of funding builds on the $415 million the state has already awarded to cities, counties and continuums of care to clean up encampments and house people living on the street.

SACRAMENTO – To date, California has remediated 5,679 encampments in the state right-of-way and has provided $415 million to locals to move people from encampments into housing and get those encampments cleaned up. Now, the state is making an additional $299 million available to locals to build on the state’s progress and assist an estimated 10,000 individuals experiencing homelessness. Half of the new grants will be prioritized for encampments on the state right-of-way, helping to make sure the state’s highways remain safe and secure for everyone.

“Since day one, combatting homelessness has been a top priority. Encampments are not safe for the people living in them, or for community members around them. The state is giving locals hundreds of millions of dollars to move people into housing and clean up these persistent and dangerous encampments. And we are doing the same on state land, having removed 5,679 encampments since 2021.” Governor Gavin Newsom

The California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) is now accepting applications for the $299 million in grants. These competitive grants are available to cities, counties and continuums of care, and applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until June 30, 2024, or until funds are exhausted. To date, 66 communities have been awarded $414 million from the fund since its inception in 2021.

“Housing is the solution to homelessness, and these grants will help our local partners assist their unhoused neighbors move from dangerous and unsightly encampments into safe and stable places they can call home,” said Cal ICH Executive Officer Meghan Marshall.

In just the past two-plus years, Caltrans has cleared nearly 5,700 encampments throughout the state while working in partnership with local communities to address the needs of individuals prior to clearing a site.

“Through the Encampment Resolution Grants, Caltrans is working to connect people experiencing homelessness on its right-of-way to more secure and stable housing situations offered by local partners,” said Alisa Becerra, Caltrans Deputy Division Chief, Office of Homelessness and Encampments, Division of Maintenance. “The strength of this effort relies on collaboration, trust, and a shared commitment to creating real solutions that help the people who need it most.”

The Encampment Resolution Fund was designed by Governor Newsom and the Legislature to provide communities of all sizes with the funding to provide supportive services to people living in encampments and help them move into housing, reflecting California’s nation-leading commitment to find innovative solutions to addressing the tragedy of homelessness.

In total, the Administration has budgeted $750 million to help an estimated 23,000 individuals living in dangerous conditions on our streets without shelter.

For more details on encampment grants and to apply for these funds, click here.

###