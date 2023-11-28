The Scholars of Sustenance Foundation triumphs by serving 30 million meals at the Zero Summit 2023
SOS Foundation's Zero Summit 2023: 30M meals transferred, global expansion, and visionary leaders shaping a sustainable food future in SE AsiaBANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A resounding triumph echoed through the halls of the Art and Culture Center of Bangkok on November 24 as the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) exuberantly celebrated the transfer of a staggering 30 million meals during the Zero Summit 2023. This landmark achievement, realized over nearly 8 years, underscores SOS's unwavering commitment to combating global food insecurity by redistributing surplus nourishment to those in dire need.
The Zero Summit 2023 served as a pivotal stage for SOS to illuminate the pressing necessity for collaborative action in reshaping the very structure of our global food systems, encapsulated in the overarching theme, "Redefining Food Systems." With over 160 luminaries from the private sector, government, academia, and civil society converging, the event became a crucible of shared dedication to catalyze change.
Unveiling Future Frontiers: A Visionary Outlook
Mr. James Leyson, the maestro behind the event and SOS's Director of Global Impact and operations, set the tone by unveiling the foundation's audacious plans for the future. SOS aspires to become a country hub of Capitals Coalition that imparts invaluable training to food industry stalwarts, enabling them to gauge their social and environmental footprints through a multifaceted lens, transcending mere financial considerations. A luminous addition to the SOS family, Ms. Tharina Botes, crowned Miss Thailand World 2023, was announced as the official brand ambassador, lending her influential voice to amplify the foundation's noble cause.
Symphony of Food System Change: Resounding Voices at the Summit
Distinguished voices reverberated at the summit, including Ms. Suwanna Langnamsank, the visionary CEO of Lemon Farm; Ms. Apichaya O-In, a Project Manager - Social Cohesion for SDGs in Southern Border Provinces United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Thailand Country Office; Ms. Khemupsorn Sirisukha, the multifaceted Actress, Environmental Activist, and SiriThai's illustrious CEO; and Ms. Vijitar Supakong, the indomitable Vice President of Sustainability and Risk Management at BJC Big C.
These remarkable women are the driving force behind positive change, actively supporting local farms, reshaping traditional business practices, and advocating for more inclusive and impactful food policies. Their resolute commitment echoes a symphony of transformation, marking a significant stride toward a more sustainable and equitable food landscape for all in Thailand.
Awards Galore: Recognizing Champions Against Food Waste
A crowning moment of the summit was the bestowment of the SOS Awards upon partners who exhibited exemplary dedication in combating food waste:
Outstanding Surplus Food Contributor Award: Central Food Retail Company Limited
Outstanding Food Waste Warrior Award: IVL Foundation
SOS Food Waste Hero Excellence Award 2023: Starbucks Coffee
Pinnacle Performers in Food Rescue: Saluting the Vanguard
The SOS Foundation extended accolades in diverse categories, recognizing champions in the battle against food waste on the Outstanding Food Rescue Awards:
Restaurant Chain: KFC
Retail Chain: CJ Express
Hospitality: Marriott Phuket Resort
Big Manufacturing Group: Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF)
Private Restaurant: Fam Time Steak and Pasta
Farm: Khun Patcharapong Tananchana
Start-Up Business: Yindii's
A Beacon of Collective Impact: Zero Summit 2023 Redefines the Future
The Zero Summit 2023, orchestrated by the SOS Foundation, stands as a testament to the potent force of collaboration, as government, private enterprises, and academia joined hands to propel transformative change and redefine the landscape of a more sustainable and equitable food system.
Global Brand Expansion: Standardizing Operations Across Southeast Asia
SOS is not just a local hero; it is becoming a global brand. Operating in three Southeast Asian countries - Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, SOS is now standardizing its operations across these regions. This strategic move aims to amplify the foundation's impact, ensuring a harmonized approach to tackling food insecurity on an international scale.
