The Scholars of Sustenance Foundation triumphs by serving 30 million meals at the Zero Summit 2023

SOS Foundation's Zero Summit 2023: 30M meals transferred, global expansion, and visionary leaders shaping a sustainable food future in SE Asia

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A resounding triumph echoed through the halls of the Art and Culture Center of Bangkok on November 24 as the Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) exuberantly celebrated the transfer of a staggering 30 million meals during the Zero Summit 2023 . This landmark achievement, realized over nearly 8 years, underscores SOS's unwavering commitment to combating global food insecurity by redistributing surplus nourishment to those in dire need.The Zero Summit 2023 served as a pivotal stage for SOS to illuminate the pressing necessity for collaborative action in reshaping the very structure of our global food systems, encapsulated in the overarching theme, "Redefining Food Systems." With over 160 luminaries from the private sector, government, academia, and civil society converging, the event became a crucible of shared dedication to catalyze change.Unveiling Future Frontiers: A Visionary OutlookMr. James Leyson, the maestro behind the event and SOS's Director of Global Impact and operations, set the tone by unveiling the foundation's audacious plans for the future. SOS aspires to become a country hub of Capitals Coalition that imparts invaluable training to food industry stalwarts, enabling them to gauge their social and environmental footprints through a multifaceted lens, transcending mere financial considerations. A luminous addition to the SOS family, Ms. Tharina Botes, crowned Miss Thailand World 2023, was announced as the official brand ambassador, lending her influential voice to amplify the foundation's noble cause.Symphony of Food System Change: Resounding Voices at the SummitDistinguished voices reverberated at the summit, including Ms. Suwanna Langnamsank, the visionary CEO of Lemon Farm; Ms. Apichaya O-In, a Project Manager - Social Cohesion for SDGs in Southern Border Provinces United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Thailand Country Office; Ms. Khemupsorn Sirisukha, the multifaceted Actress, Environmental Activist, and SiriThai's illustrious CEO; and Ms. Vijitar Supakong, the indomitable Vice President of Sustainability and Risk Management at BJC Big C.These remarkable women are the driving force behind positive change, actively supporting local farms, reshaping traditional business practices, and advocating for more inclusive and impactful food policies. Their resolute commitment echoes a symphony of transformation, marking a significant stride toward a more sustainable and equitable food landscape for all in Thailand.Awards Galore: Recognizing Champions Against Food WasteA crowning moment of the summit was the bestowment of the SOS Awards upon partners who exhibited exemplary dedication in combating food waste:Outstanding Surplus Food Contributor Award: Central Food Retail Company LimitedOutstanding Food Waste Warrior Award: IVL FoundationSOS Food Waste Hero Excellence Award 2023: Starbucks CoffeePinnacle Performers in Food Rescue: Saluting the VanguardThe SOS Foundation extended accolades in diverse categories, recognizing champions in the battle against food waste on the Outstanding Food Rescue Awards:Restaurant Chain: KFCRetail Chain: CJ ExpressHospitality: Marriott Phuket ResortBig Manufacturing Group: Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF)Private Restaurant: Fam Time Steak and PastaFarm: Khun Patcharapong TananchanaStart-Up Business: Yindii'sA Beacon of Collective Impact: Zero Summit 2023 Redefines the FutureThe Zero Summit 2023, orchestrated by the SOS Foundation, stands as a testament to the potent force of collaboration, as government, private enterprises, and academia joined hands to propel transformative change and redefine the landscape of a more sustainable and equitable food system.Global Brand Expansion: Standardizing Operations Across Southeast AsiaSOS is not just a local hero; it is becoming a global brand. Operating in three Southeast Asian countries - Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, SOS is now standardizing its operations across these regions. This strategic move aims to amplify the foundation's impact, ensuring a harmonized approach to tackling food insecurity on an international scale.