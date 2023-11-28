[JLCPCB] Announces Domain Name Change to Elevate Online Presence

3D printing factory in China

HK, CHINA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JLCPCB, a comprehensive electronic/mechanical service provider, is thrilled to unveil a strategic domain name change for its 3D printing and CNC machining business. The decision to establish separate domains for these services aims to enhance customer access, provide a more professional experience, offer personalized information, and elevate user support and interaction. Effective immediately, the 3D Printing and CNC Machining services will transition to a new domain name, marking a commitment to continuous improvement and the delivery of top-notch products and services.

This shift in domain name stems from JLCPCB's unwavering dedication to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements, optimizing user experiences, and streamlining online operations. The new domain name is aligned with the brand identity, encapsulating the essence of the company's vision and values.

Known for its cost-effective services, JLC3DP proudly offers unbeatable pricing for both 3D printing and CNC machining, with 3D printing starting at an incredible $0.30. This attractive pricing significantly reduces barriers, making cutting-edge technology accessible to all, while maintaining an exceptional standard of quality in their CNC services.

The newly introduced domain name, jlc3dp.com, represents a significant milestone for JLCPCB. This change is geared towards providing customers with improved website performance, enhanced security measures, and a more intuitive interface, setting the stage for future growth and expansion plans.

Rest assured, the domain name change will not disrupt the continuity of services or access to accounts. Thorough preparations have been made to ensure a seamless transition, successfully migrating all existing services, data, and user accounts to the new domain. Customers can continue accessing their accounts and enjoying uninterrupted service using their existing login credentials.

JLCPCB expresses gratitude for the continued support as they embark on this exciting new chapter. The company looks forward to the ongoing journey together under the new domain name, https://jlc3dp.com/

Catherine SUI
JiaLiChuang (HongKong) Co., Limited
catherine@jlcpcb.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other

JLC3DP 3D Printing&CNC Factory

You just read:

[JLCPCB] Announces Domain Name Change to Elevate Online Presence

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Catherine SUI
JiaLiChuang (HongKong) Co., Limited catherine@jlcpcb.com
Company/Organization
JiaLiChuang (HongKong) Co., Limited
Unit 21 on 28th Floor, Metropole Square, No.2 On Yiu Street, Shatin, New Territories, HONG KONG, China
Hong Kong, 999077
China
+49 2151 4169886
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Welcome to the JLCPCB PR Newsroom, your source for the latest news, updates, and announcements from JLCPCB. As a leading PCB prototype and fabrication manufacturer, we are committed to delivering high-quality solutions, exceptional customer service, and innovative PCB technologies. In our newsroom, you will find press releases highlighting our company's milestones, product launches, partnerships, and industry insights. Stay informed about our advancements in PCB manufacturing, assembly, 3D printing, and more. We aim to keep you updated on how JLCPCB is shaping the future of electronics through cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled customer support. Explore our PR Newsroom to discover the latest developments, stories, and achievements from JLCPCB. For media inquiries or further information, please contact our PR team at marketing@jlcpcb.com. Thank you for visiting the JLCPCB PR Newsroom, and we look forward to sharing our journey of innovation and excellence with you.

Learn More

More From This Author
[JLCPCB] Announces Domain Name Change to Elevate Online Presence
Unlock Massive Savings: JLCPCB's Black Friday Coupons Offer up to $150 in Discounts
JLCPCB Celebrates 17th Anniversary: Accelerating Global Hardware Innovation
View All Stories From This Author