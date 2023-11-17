Unlock Massive Savings: JLCPCB's Black Friday Coupons Offer up to $150 in Discounts

JLCPCB Black Friday Deals

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JLCPCB, a leading provider of high-quality PCB fabrication and assembly services, is thrilled to announce its Black Friday promotion, offering customers the opportunity to save big on their electronic and mechanical projects. During this Black Friday promotion, customers can score up to $150 in coupons, applying to JLCPCB's comprehensive range of services, including PCB, PCBA, 3D Printing, and CNC.

The Black Friday season is renowned for its incredible deals and discounts, and JLCPCB is no exception. This year, JLCPCB is going the extra mile to provide its valued customers with an exclusive opportunity to maximize their savings on PCB orders. By participating in this extraordinary shopping extravaganza, customers can access coupons worth up to $150, ensuring their projects are not only top-notch but also cost-effective.

To take advantage of this incredible offer, customers can visit JLCPCB's coupon center during the Black Friday sale period (Nov.17-27) and claim their coupons. Once obtained, the coupons will be automatically applied at the checkout page when placing an order, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

In addition to the remarkable savings, JLCPCB also guarantees unparalleled quality and reliability in every PCB fabrication and assembly project. Their commitment to swift turnaround times remains unwavering. With cutting-edge manufacturing facilities and a team of highly skilled experts, JLCPCB is dedicated to providing exceptional PCB solutions that consistently surpass customer expectations.

Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to unleash your creativity and bring your PCB projects to life with JLCPCB's Black Friday coupons. Mark your calendars and prepare to revolutionize your designs while enjoying significant savings. Remember to visit JLCPCB's website during the Black Friday sale period to claim your coupons and make the most of this exclusive offer.

For more information about JLCPCB's Black Friday promotion and to stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates, please visit: https://jlcpcb.com/coupon-center .

About JLCPCB:

JLCPCB is a leading online one-stop electronic & mechatronic platform, offering PCB manufacturing, PCB assembly, components service, 3D printing, CNC machining, and Mechatronic parts services to electronic engineers and designers worldwide. With a focus on delivering high-quality, affordable, and fast solutions, JLCPCB has established itself as a trusted partner for innovators and industry professionals.

Media Contact:

marketing@jlcpcb.com