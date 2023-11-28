Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ DUI #2, Criminal DLS, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child (X2)

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE


CASE#: 23A2006927

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993



DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 at 1730-1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 104, Fairfax VT



VIOLATIONS: 

-DUI #2 Refusal

 -Criminal DLS

-Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child (X2)


ACCUSED: Bethany Johnson                                          

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT


 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        


On 11/27/2023 at approximately 1800 hours, The Vermont State Police received a 911 call of a possible family disturbance at a residence in Fairfax. Upon arrival, Troopers met with Bethany Johnson (41) who had just returned home from operating a motor vehicle. Johnson displayed multiple indicators of impairment and admitted to driving with two juveniles inside the vehicle. Johnson was screened and subsequently placed into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. 


It was also revealed that Johnson's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont for a prior DUI conviction. 


Johnson was later released and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 12/19/23 at 0830 hours for the above offenses.


  


COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/2023 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES


 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



