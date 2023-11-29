Dr. Joyce Kahng’s Progressive Dental Procedures Prioritize Tooth Preservation
I am committed to optimizing minimally invasive procedures that provide the results my patients desire. My focus is on ensuring their confidence through safe measures...”COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joyce Kahng, owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio, is working with DMG’s Icon® to provide a minimally invasive approach to white spot removal. DMG’s Icon®, along with various other progressive dental procedures offered by the practice, is used by Dr. Kahng to quickly restore the natural appearance of teeth without the requirement for drilling or shots of anesthesia.
— Dr. Joyce Kahng
"I am committed to optimizing minimally invasive procedures that provide the results my patients desire. My focus is on ensuring their confidence through safe measures to guide them on a journey towards their dream smile,” states Dr. Joyce Kahng, owner of Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio.
White spots on teeth, often a result of demineralization during orthodontic treatment, can be a source of aesthetic concern. Those struggling with this concern often include individuals who have recently had their braces removed, experiencing stained spots. ICON Spot Removal offers a cosmetic treatment that is gentle, painless, and completed in just one visit to the dentist. Unlike traditional drilling solutions, ICON preserves the enamel by using a special material that gets absorbed into the enamel without filing down or drilling past the surface of the tooth. This micro-invasive technology is completed in about 45 minutes and requires no anesthesia.
Beyond its aesthetic benefits, ICON No Drill Spot Removal has additional advantages. Dr. Kahng highlighted, "This method can also stop the early formation of cavities. It's a breakthrough in restorative dentistry, treating white spot lesions and incipient decay without the need for drilling or sacrificing healthy tooth structure."
ICON, which stands for Infiltration Concept, is a true innovation in dental care. The special material, applied after pretreating the tooth with a gel and drying agent, is evenly distributed using a scrubbing technique. This ensures absorption and even distribution, filling ridges along the tooth's surface and preventing future stains. The resin applied during the procedure is light-cured to harden, offering a lasting solution to white spot lesions and incipient decay.
In the past, dentists addressed white spots by drilling them out and covering them with composite material. However, Dr. Joyce Kahng prioritizes p natural tooth structure, so patients with healthy teeth are not encouraged to undergo unnecessary drilling for minor cosmetic concerns like tiny white spots.
For individuals seeking to preserve their teeth and enhance their smiles without resorting to invasive procedures, Dr. Joyce Kahng and Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio offer a range of progressive solutions tailored to individual needs.
For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.omdentalstudio.com.
ABOUT DR. JOYCE KAHNG
Dr. Kahng specializes in minimally invasive dental procedures that restore and enhance a patient’s smile. This includes Porcelain Veneers and Cosmetic Bonding. Her practice, Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio in Costa Mesa, utilizes the most modern dental technology. From a Computer-Assisted Anesthesia System to state of the art digital scanning technologies that utilize Near Infrared Technology, she is able to provide a more comfortable syringeless, metal-free facility, including proper removal and isolation of silver fillings.
Dr. Joyce Kahng
Orange and Magnolia Dental Studio
+1 772-359-2989
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok