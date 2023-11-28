Submit Release
Gabriel Shahin of Falcon Wealth Planning Recognized as LUMINARIES Finalist and Featured in Investment Advisor Magazine

Gabriel Shahin, CFP® Founder and Principal of Falcon Wealth Planning

2023 LUMINARIES Finalist & Investment Advisor Spotlight

I'm grateful for being featured in Investment Advisor Magazine. It is a privilege to share insights and contribute to the dialogue surrounding the investment and tax community.”
— Gabriel Shahin, CFP®
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is pleased to announce that Gabriel Shahin, CEO and President, is a finalist in the 2023 LUMINARIES program by ThinkAdvisor. Additionally, Gabriel Shahin has been featured in the 2023 Investment Advisor Magazine, highlighting his notable contributions to the finance world.

Selected from a competitive field of entries, Shahin's inclusion as a LUMINARIES Finalist underscores his outstanding leadership and impact within wealth management. The LUMINARIES program celebrates individuals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and a profound influence in the financial services industry.

Investment Advisor’s Magazine states, "Shahin enhances financial literacy through diverse formats, including social media and YouTube content, educating individuals, institutions, and advisors in 'true financial planning.' His weekly podcast, “More Knowledge, More Wealth” examines all aspects of personal finance and tax planning."

The pinnacle of the 2023 LUMINARIES program will be the ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards Dinner & Gala, scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, in New York. This gala event will honor standout LUMINARIES within each sub-category, with awards presented to individuals and companies for their exceptional achievements.

About Falcon Wealth Planning:

At Falcon Wealth, our mission is to provide our clients with the best path to wealth accumulation, retention, and tax reduction by creating and implementing strategies that are tailored to their unique goals. We are driven to provide our clients with professional advice that enhances their quality of life and leads to simple solutions.

We offer customized advice on each client’s wealth planning issues. Our priority is to provide clients with clarity, and education, and to make planning simple and tangible to achieve their financial goals.

Here at Falcon Wealth Planning, we pride ourselves on being our client’s financial advocate, striving to organize and simplify life in such a way that maximizes the family’s enjoyment of their wealth now, tomorrow, and in future generations.

