City of Aransas Pass, TX, Elevates Community Development with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing
The shift to a modern system for code enforcement and a robust public portal has the potential to foster greater transparency and efficiency.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to offer an online permit portal to residents and streamline code enforcement by moving to a modern system, the City of Aransas Pass, TX, was on the hunt for a new solution. It found the answer in OpenGov, the leader of permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 20 minutes from Corpus Christi, the City of Aransas Pass is always looking for ways to improve service delivery for residents. In its search to take services online, the City wanted a comprehensive solution that could centralize community development operations and eliminate cumbersome manual steps in the process. City leadership recognized OpenGov Permitting & Licensing as an innovative solution that met its needs, selecting the platform for its ease of use, mobile capabilities, and seamless integration with existing systems.
In adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Aransas Pass will soon have access to a one-stop solution for its pressing digital services needs. Soon, the City will be able to leverage efficient online payment processing, enhanced tools for improved internal communication, and streamlined work order management. The shift to a modern system for code enforcement and a robust public portal has the potential to foster greater transparency and efficiency.
The City of Aransas Pass joins a growing community of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize their operations with cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, tailored to meet the dynamic needs of government agencies.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
