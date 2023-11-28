Ask Us Beauty Magazine Announces Partnership with WFLA Tampa Bay’s Bloom TV
This is a tremendous opportunity to reach millions of viewers to share ways to enhance their daily lives.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask Us Beauty, a top-recognized specialty magazine, announced today a partnership for a recurring segment with Bloom TV, Tampa Bay’s only daily health and lifestyle show, set to premiere in December 2023.
The segment between Ask Us Beauty and Bloom, will be based on the magazine's content and conversation around all things beauty and wellness. “Our pillars are tied to educating, empowering, and inspiring individuals, and we plan to discuss a variety of topics tied to those pillars,” shares Amy Breuer, Co-founder and Managing Editor. “This is a tremendous opportunity to reach millions of viewers to share ways to enhance their daily lives."
Gayle Guardo, host of Bloom TV and an over 30-year veteran of WFLA News Channel 8 On Your Side in Tampa Bay Florida, will host the Ask Us Beauty Co-founders Amy Breuer and Michelle Emmick, along with some of the magazine contributors, each month to discuss beauty and wellness topics they share inside the pages of each issue. Gayle will also be joining a distinguished group of women as a 2024 Ask Us Beauty Contributor.
“We have valuable content to share, an incredible team of experts, and this new medium is a great milestone that will enable us to connect in a completely new way," said Michelle Emmick. This is a unique opportunity to show off Ask Us Beauty’s personality and the heart behind our mission of showcasing beauty in all forms.”
Bloom is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle. You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast at 3:00am. Bloom is syndicated in 79 national markets, and 154 different outlets, reaching over 61 million U.S. television outlets.
Ask Us Beauty is a print and digital specialty magazine that brings together people of all backgrounds to share their knowledge and stories and demonstrate that beauty is not limited to our outside appearance. It is within us. It is in our professional lives and our personal passions. It’s in our health and wellness and our relationships with our families, friends, and loved ones.
