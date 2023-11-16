CeCe Winans Graces the Holiday Cover of Ask Us Beauty Magazine
An Inspiring Interview With Gospel Icon CeCe Winans
Holidays are a special time, and we wanted this issue to reflect all the beauty that comes with such a purposeful season.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask Us Beauty Magazine, a trusted source of information on all things beauty and wellness with a mission of showcasing beauty in all its forms and encouraging readers to define beauty on their own terms, launches their latest Holiday issue, featuring iconic gospel legend CeCe Winans.
“Holidays are a special time, and we wanted this issue to reflect all the beauty that comes with such a purposeful season. We were so honored to have CeCe Winans help us do that. She is a remarkable woman and a guiding light of hope for all,” shares Editor-in-Chief Michelle Emmick.
For over 40 years, CeCe Winans’ music and ministry have brought joy and goodness to all. Her immense power to uplift others can be felt through her inspirational interview with the magazine, a feeling that weaves throughout the pages of the entire issue.
In addition to celebrating the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, Ask Us Beauty is thrilled to bring a delightful array of content, ranging from holiday stress management tips and festive recipes to an impressive selection of gifts that will bring joy to every member of the family. "We have something special for everyone, including products crafted by women-owned businesses, top-notch beauty items, presents for the social media enthusiasts, and even gifts proudly made in America," shares Managing Editor Amy Breuer. "Our goal is to ensure that the holiday season lives up to our title, 'Merry & Bright.' We're here to provide our readers with everything they need to make this time of year truly magical. We aim to assist individuals in creating cherished memories, sharing wonderful gifts, and reflecting on meaningful lessons from the heart. This issue accomplishes precisely that."
Ask Us Beauty is a quarterly magazine with content designed to educate, empower, and inspire individuals on all things beauty and wellness. This is done by bringing together people of all backgrounds to share their knowledge and stories. Whether through products, services, procedures, or personal brands, the AUB mission works to change the narrative, by defining beauty on your own terms.
