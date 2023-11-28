Marktech Optoelectronics Announces the Launch of Innovative Quadrant Silicon Photodiode - MT03-072

New 50mm2 Active Area Si Quadrant Photodiode MT03-072 Marktech Optoelectronics a Leading Manufacturer of Photodiode Photodetectors and LED Emitters in UV, Visible, NIR, SWIR Wavelengths

LATHAM, NY, US, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marktech Optoelectronics, a renowned leader in optoelectronic components, is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation, the silicon quadrant photodiode, part number MT03-072. This state-of-the-art photodiode meets the advanced needs of applications such as beam centering, beam nulling, position centering, beam alignment, optical tweezers, atomic force microscopes (AFMs), fine sun sensors (FSSs), and free space optical receivers.

The MT03-072 stands out in the market with its unique packaging in a hermetic TO-8 metal can. This robust packaging is expertly engineered to protect the quadrant photodiode and maintain optimal performance even in the most challenging environments. It effectively prevents the ingress of oxygen, moisture, water vapor, and other corrosive gases known to degrade semiconductor materials. These attributes make the MT03-072 exceptionally reliable and durable compared to products in standard plastic SMD or non-airtight packages.

The MT03-072 quadrant photodiode or photodetector are made using Marktech’s proprietary Series 8 SiPD process offering a responsivity range from 350nm to 1100nm, with a peak sensitivity around 940nm to 980nm. This broad range ensures that it caters to a wide spectrum of applications, delivering high detection efficiency coupled with low noise.

"Marktech is committed to pushing the boundaries of optoelectronic technology, and the launch of the MT03-072 silicon quadrant photodiode is a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality," said Vincent Forte, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Marktech Optoelectronics. "We are proud to offer a new product that not only meets but exceeds our customers' expectations in terms of performance, reliability, and environmental resistance."

The MT03-072 is now available for order and is poised to set a new standard in optoelectronic components. Marktech Optoelectronics continues demonstrating its expertise and leadership in the industry with this latest addition to its product line.

About Marktech Optoelectronics: Marktech Optoelectronics, based in Latham, NY has been a leader in the design and manufacturing of optoelectronic components for almost 40 years. The company specializes in LEDs, photodetectors, and related components, offering a diverse range of products for a variety of applications.