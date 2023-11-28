Marktech Optoelectronics Announces the Launch of Innovative Quadrant Silicon Photodiode - MT03-072

LATHAM, NY, US, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marktech Optoelectronics, a renowned leader in optoelectronic components, is excited to announce the release of its latest innovation, the silicon quadrant photodiode, part number MT03-072. This state-of-the-art photodiode meets the advanced needs of applications such as beam centering, beam nulling, position centering, beam alignment, optical tweezers, atomic force microscopes (AFMs), fine sun sensors (FSSs), and free space optical receivers.

The MT03-072 stands out in the market with its unique packaging in a hermetic TO-8 metal can. This robust packaging is expertly engineered to protect the quadrant photodiode and maintain optimal performance even in the most challenging environments. It effectively prevents the ingress of oxygen, moisture, water vapor, and other corrosive gases known to degrade semiconductor materials. These attributes make the MT03-072 exceptionally reliable and durable compared to products in standard plastic SMD or non-airtight packages.

The MT03-072 quadrant photodiode or photodetector are made using Marktech’s proprietary Series 8 SiPD process offering a responsivity range from 350nm to 1100nm, with a peak sensitivity around 940nm to 980nm. This broad range ensures that it caters to a wide spectrum of applications, delivering high detection efficiency coupled with low noise.

"Marktech is committed to pushing the boundaries of optoelectronic technology, and the launch of the MT03-072 silicon quadrant photodiode is a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality," said Vincent Forte, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Marktech Optoelectronics. "We are proud to offer a new product that not only meets but exceeds our customers' expectations in terms of performance, reliability, and environmental resistance."

The MT03-072 is now available for order and is poised to set a new standard in optoelectronic components. Marktech Optoelectronics continues demonstrating its expertise and leadership in the industry with this latest addition to its product line.

About Marktech Optoelectronics: Marktech Optoelectronics, based in Latham, NY has been a leader in the design and manufacturing of optoelectronic components for almost 40 years. The company specializes in LEDs, photodetectors, and related components, offering a diverse range of products for a variety of applications.

Founded in 1985, the privately held, Marktech Optoelectronics is a well-established world-class provider of detector and emitter engineering, design, manufacturing, packaging, burn-in testing, and sorting with production facilities in the USA and Japan. Marktech’s founding members leveraged their deep knowledge of industrial markets and the technical needs of design engineers to rapidly grow and expand into many industries requiring advanced photonics devices. Today, Marktech Optoelectronics is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of UV, visible, near-infrared (NIR), and short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) emitters and photodiode detectors. The company also engineers and manufactures materials such as silicon photodetector wafers, chips, and InP epiwafers. In the infrared wavelength ranges, Marktech in partnership with Optrans is a vertically integrated manufacturer growing epitaxy InP wafers, fabricating InGaAs detector and emitter chips, packaging chips, and even producing completed assemblies for some OEM customers. Marktech has leading-edge packaging capabilities with the ability to package die in molded plastic through-hole, SMD, chip-scale, TO can, chip on board (COB), and their proprietary seam-welded hermetic ATLAS package. Marktech’s advanced packaging capabilities can produce multiple die components including designs with multi-wavelength emitters, multiple detectors for broadband detection, and emitter-detector combinations. Marktech also designs and produces silicon photodiode detectors, avalanche photodiodes (APDs), phototransistors, and photodiode arrays (PDAs) in Marktech’s silicon photodiode photodetectors are MADE in the USA in their Simi Valley, CA manufacturing plant. Marktech’s fast, high sensitivity silicon photodetectors are perfect for a wide range of sensing applications including colorimeters, currency validation, industrial sensing (proximity, edge detection, light barriers, encoders), bar code readers, fast receivers, photometers, optical test equipment, smoke detectors, optical switches, refractometers, fluorometers, and NIR spectrometers.

