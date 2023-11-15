Marktech Optoelectronics Launches Advanced 235nm and 255nm UVC LEDs: The Future of Germicidal UV

Silanna UVC LED in flat lens SMD package Marktech Optoelectronics a Leading Manufacturer of Photodiode Photodetectors and LED Emitters in UV, Visible, NIR, SWIR Wavelengths Silanna Group is a privately funded Australian semiconductor manufacturer specializing in advanced power management and leading-edge UVC LED expertise.

LATHAM, NY, US, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marktech Optoelectronics, a leader in innovative light emission and detection solutions, proudly announces the release of cutting-edge 235nm and 255nm UVC LEDs from Silanna housed in flat and dome lens SMD and TO-cans packages (e.g., MTE2350F-UV and MTE2350D-UV). This release heralds a new era in germicidal UV applications, offering superior benefits over traditional UV lamps. The Silanna Safe™ 235nm emitting chips inside these UVC LEDs provide outstanding power efficiency without the skin cancer risks associated with higher wavelength UVC LEDs.

Designed for diverse applications, these UVC LEDs are set to revolutionize germicidal UV solutions and chemical sensing. Marktech can also provide the new 235nm and 255nm LEDs in custom packaging. In 2024, we will be releasing these groundbreaking UVC LED chips in a variety of packages including our award-winning hermetic metal-ceramic ATLAS package.

Applications include:

1. Germicidal UV Solutions: Efficiently serving water purification, air disinfection, and surface sanitization needs.

2. Chemical and Material Sensing: Enhancing UV-vis spectroscopy, nitrate sensors, ozone monitors, gas analyzers, and HPLC instruments.

A standout feature of Marktech's UVC LEDs is their safety profile. Unlike UVB and UVA LEDs, unintentional overexposure to Marktech 235nm UVC results in only short-term redness and eye irritation, eliminating the risk of skin cancer and cataracts.

Key Advantages of Marktech's UVC LEDs:

1. Compact and Efficient:

2. Durability:

3. No Infrared or Convection Heat Emission:

4. Instantaneous Operation:

5. Eco-friendly Design:

6. Safety First: The Silanna Safe™ 235nm LED has minimal impact on human skin and eye tissue.

"Marktech's commitment to advancing UV lighting technology is evident in these 235nm and 255nm UVC LEDs from Silianna. We're not just offering a product; we're offering a safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly solution for many applications," stated Vince Forte, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Marktech Optoelectronics.

Design engineers developing UV products for water purification, air disinfection, gas sensing, and chemical analysis should explore the unmatched benefits of these revolutionary UVC LEDs.

About Marktech Optoelectronics:

Established in 1985, Marktech Optoelectronics has been at the forefront of light emission and detection solutions across a wide spectral range from UVC to SWIR. With a focus on quality, safety, and environmental sustainability, Marktech is constantly innovating and adapting to serve the dynamic needs of optical and electronic design engineers in the OEM space.

To learn more, please visit: https://marktechopto.com/

About Silanna UV

Established in 2006, the Silanna Group is a privately funded Australian semiconductor manufacturer specializing in advanced power management and leading-edge UVC LED expertise. Silanna UV's innovative approach allows their Silanna Safe™ UV LED technology to push toward shorter deep and far UVC wavelength ranges, from 230nm to 265nm. The company has unique epitaxy technology and patents for UVC LED chip fabrication. Silanna UV LEDs are creating a safer and more efficient future. Silanna UV and Silanna Safe™ are brands of Silanna Group.

To learn more, please visit: https://silannauv.com/