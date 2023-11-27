Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Ashley Bell Barnett to the Board of Governors of the State University System

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ashley Bell Barnett to the Board of Governors of the State University System.

Ashley Bell Barnett

Bell Barnett is a community advocate and serves her community in a variety of capacities. She currently serves on the Polk State College District Board of Trustees, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, and the Polk Arts Alliance Advisory Committee. Bell Barnett earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College and her master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Florida.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

