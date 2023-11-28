Translate.One Clinches Top Honors in Services Category at Esteemed Tech 50 Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Translate.One, a global leader in revolutionary multi-language solutions, proudly announces its triumph in the Solutions Provider – Services category at the prestigious Pittsburgh Technology Council's Tech 50 Awards held on November 16, 2023. This recognition solidifies Translate.One's dedication to facilitating seamless global communication and acknowledges its exceptional impact on the technology landscape.
The annual Tech 50 Awards, hosted by the Pittsburgh Technology Council since 1997, attracted over 600 attendees to celebrate the region's most innovative and rapidly growing technology companies and CEOs. With Pittsburgh's technology sector contributing $27 billion to the regional payroll, Tech 50 stands as a crucial platform, spotlighting the city's vibrant innovation ecosystem.
Audrey Russo, President and CEO of the Tech Council, highlighted the influence of Translate.One and its fellow finalists, stating, “Tech 50 is a night to celebrate these achievements and share the inspiration. Pittsburgh’s heartbeat of innovation is rooted in a legacy of builders who've fueled the engines of every great American economic revolution ever to come to pass. Tech 50 winners and finalists aren’t merely passengers on Pittsburgh’s journey into the future; they are the builders of that future!”
Translate.One faced formidable competition in the Solutions Provider – Services category, standing alongside distinguished finalists such as AC&NC JetStor, Aspirant, Data Ideology, IRALOGIX, Logix Guru, RoadBotics by Michelin, and TiER1 Performance.
President Peter Smith expressed heartfelt appreciation for the accolade, stating, “Translate.One’s mission is to enable customers to trade and communicate around the globe regardless of language, culture, and local market nuances. We have a dedicated, enthusiastic, committed, and knowledgeable team worldwide, yet we proudly maintain our primary presence in Pittsburgh, considering ourselves a Pittsburgh company. We take pride in pioneering global communication advancements and will continue innovating and empowering clients internationally.”
Translate.One's accomplishments over the past year include the successful acquisition of two companies, expansion of ISO certifications to cover medical devices, team expansion across nine countries, and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like remote interpreting solutions, speech-to-text transcription, text-to-speech voiceovers, and streamlined portals.
About Translate.One
Translate.One provides tailored multi-language content transformation solutions for international businesses across diverse industries and sectors. Combining leading-edge AI technology with expert human collaboration, Translate.One delivers precise translation, interpretation, and localization services for software, websites, eLearning, multimedia, and more. A Trustpoint Company, Translate.One is headquartered in Pittsburgh with team members based in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at https://www.translate.one.
About the Pittsburgh Technology Council
The Pittsburgh Technology Council is a regional association fostering the development and growth of the technology industry in western Pennsylvania, comprising technology companies, professional service firms, and academic and civic organizations. Explore more at https://www.pghtech.org.
Marketing Department
The annual Tech 50 Awards, hosted by the Pittsburgh Technology Council since 1997, attracted over 600 attendees to celebrate the region's most innovative and rapidly growing technology companies and CEOs. With Pittsburgh's technology sector contributing $27 billion to the regional payroll, Tech 50 stands as a crucial platform, spotlighting the city's vibrant innovation ecosystem.
Audrey Russo, President and CEO of the Tech Council, highlighted the influence of Translate.One and its fellow finalists, stating, “Tech 50 is a night to celebrate these achievements and share the inspiration. Pittsburgh’s heartbeat of innovation is rooted in a legacy of builders who've fueled the engines of every great American economic revolution ever to come to pass. Tech 50 winners and finalists aren’t merely passengers on Pittsburgh’s journey into the future; they are the builders of that future!”
Translate.One faced formidable competition in the Solutions Provider – Services category, standing alongside distinguished finalists such as AC&NC JetStor, Aspirant, Data Ideology, IRALOGIX, Logix Guru, RoadBotics by Michelin, and TiER1 Performance.
President Peter Smith expressed heartfelt appreciation for the accolade, stating, “Translate.One’s mission is to enable customers to trade and communicate around the globe regardless of language, culture, and local market nuances. We have a dedicated, enthusiastic, committed, and knowledgeable team worldwide, yet we proudly maintain our primary presence in Pittsburgh, considering ourselves a Pittsburgh company. We take pride in pioneering global communication advancements and will continue innovating and empowering clients internationally.”
Translate.One's accomplishments over the past year include the successful acquisition of two companies, expansion of ISO certifications to cover medical devices, team expansion across nine countries, and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like remote interpreting solutions, speech-to-text transcription, text-to-speech voiceovers, and streamlined portals.
About Translate.One
Translate.One provides tailored multi-language content transformation solutions for international businesses across diverse industries and sectors. Combining leading-edge AI technology with expert human collaboration, Translate.One delivers precise translation, interpretation, and localization services for software, websites, eLearning, multimedia, and more. A Trustpoint Company, Translate.One is headquartered in Pittsburgh with team members based in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at https://www.translate.one.
About the Pittsburgh Technology Council
The Pittsburgh Technology Council is a regional association fostering the development and growth of the technology industry in western Pennsylvania, comprising technology companies, professional service firms, and academic and civic organizations. Explore more at https://www.pghtech.org.
Marketing Department
Trustpoint.One
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn