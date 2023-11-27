Pharos Showcases Innovative Cloud Print Platform at Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference
Pharos Cloud transforms enterprise printing by eliminating servers, ensuring zero-trust, modernizing infrastructure, boosting IT productivity and security.
Our commitment lies in supporting organizations as they modernize their IT infrastructure, which we believe showcases why Pharos is the unparalleled choice for enterprise print management in the cloud”WEST HENRIETTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, developers of a leading cloud print management platform, announces that it will be an Exhibitor at the Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference, set to take place in Las Vegas from December 5-7, 2023. This highly anticipated event will bring together enterprise technology and business leaders, providing them invaluable insights into new technology strategies and solutions for enhancing value, reliability, and agility.
— Gavin Drake, Chief Marketing Officer
This year's conference theme is “Accelerating Value: The Platform Revolution.” The Pharos team will be available to engage with conference attendees who are considering what infrastructure modernization will look like for their organizations. They will demonstrate how migrating print operations to the cloud can revolutionize digital workspaces, offering IT teams an intuitive cloud-native SaaS platform that scales seamlessly with organizational growth.
Chief Marketing Officer at Pharos, Gavin Drake, will be present at the event, joined by other key members of the Pharos team. Together, they will showcase the transformative power of Pharos Cloud, an ISO 27001 certified print management and optimization platform designed to address the complexities of enterprise printing. By eliminating print servers, implementing a zero-trust print environment, enhancing IT staff efficiency, and modernizing IT infrastructure, Pharos Cloud is a powerful solution enabling a more secure and productive workforce.
“Large enterprises are rapidly recognizing the challenges of maintaining aging on-premise print infrastructures in a world of hybrid workforces and the impact this has on security, IT efficiency, and end-user experience,” said Gavin Drake, Pharos Chief Marketing Officer. “Pharos is excited to be an Exhibitor at the Gartner conference. Our commitment lies in supporting organizations as they modernize their IT infrastructure, which we believe showcases why Pharos is the unparalleled choice for enterprise print management in the cloud.”
Visitors to the Pharos booth will have the opportunity to engage with a team of knowledgeable experts, discover customer use cases, discuss their unique print environments, and receive an exclusive assessment of how Pharos solutions can optimize their print infrastructure. For those seeking personalized consultations, appointments with the onsite team can be scheduled by visiting this link: Pharos|Gartner® IT IOCS 2023
About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference
The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference focuses on key topics for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders, including how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Pharos
Pharos Systems International, is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
Related links
https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/na/infrastructure-operations-cloud-us
https://www.pharos.com/resources/webinars/join-us-to-learn-how-to-optimize-your-print-infrastructure-operations/
https://www.pharos.com/
Katie Webb
Pharos Systems International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn